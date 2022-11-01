Halloween 2022: Man Dressed As 'The Nun' Performs Giddha, Internet Calls Him 'Nun Kaur'

On the spookiest festival of the year, many brought their ace game into play during Halloween 2022. One of them was this man who was dressed up as the Nun aka Valak from the Conjuring series. Just looking at The Nun’s face is sure to give you nightmares. However, this video will leave you laughing every time you play it.

The video shared on Instagram shows a man wearing the costume of The Nun and dancing in his living room with some of his family members and friends. He can be seen performing Giddha, Punjab’s traditional dance, with passion while people around cheer for him. The woman filming The Nun couldn’t help but laugh as he claps and grooves to the Punjabi song. One can also notice a man dancing in the background while making a cross with his fingers. The man drew a striking resemblance to the Nun with his costume and on-point makeup. Along with the video, the caption read “POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO.”

The viral video has received over 2.2 million views. Internet users couldn’t control their laughter after watching the desi Nun and even gave the Nun Indian names- Nunpreet, Nunjot, Nun Kaur and more. One of the users wrote, “Nunjot Kaur in the house”. Expressing their love for the background dancer, another user wrote, “the guy in the back throwing up a cross killed me”. A third user added, “What in the desi nun is going on here?”. Talking about recreating the video, a user wrote, “We HAVE TO HAVE TO be this on Halloween”.

The annual Halloween celebration takes place on October 31. It is thought to have originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, in which people dressed up as ghosts and lit bonfires to keep the real ghosts at bay. In today’s Halloween, children dress up in costumes inspired by popular culture and go trick-or-treating around their neighbourhood. Adults also celebrate the holiday by gathering with their friends, indulging in Halloween-themed dishes, and dressing up as famous movie characters for a night of spooky fun.

