Halloween 2022: People Bring Their Ace Game Into Play With Best Costumes

Halloween costumes can be anything you want them to be. They can be silly, scary, or funny to match the mood of a gathering. Many people take their Halloween party outfits and makeup very seriously. Several people took to Twitter and shared images of their costumes. Also, netizens took full advantage and shared memes on the same. A woman dressed her as her supervisor’s feedback on her PhD thesis She wrote, “Nothing is scarier than reality.” A family took this to another level as the man dressed as ATM and the entire family dressed as cash.

On the spookiest festival of the year, many brought their ace game into play. Have a look:

This the hardest Halloween costume Im high as hell looking at it pic.twitter.com/prCxtjcR8T — ͏  (@TeezySooSkep) October 30, 2022

Dressed as my supervisor's feedback on my PhD thesis for Halloween because nothing is scarier than reality

#phdlife #phdchat #phdmemes pic.twitter.com/i7LwlLQ2kc — Sav. (@SavannahClawson) October 31, 2022

This still the most creative Halloween costume I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/9yRjUPZh10 — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) October 30, 2022

Kevin Hart Halloween costume has me crying pic.twitter.com/lEpfITeHoD — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) November 1, 2022

My Halloween costume: pic.twitter.com/iNQhqXxWV5 — Welly survived the great war ☆ (@teaandme28) October 30, 2022

still one of my favorite Halloween costumes ever pic.twitter.com/M0nOpN8vCn — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) October 31, 2022

Still one of the best Halloween costumes pic.twitter.com/G1ddj6fjUH — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, a video of a man dressed up as the Nun aka Valak from the Conjuring series is going viral. Just looking at The Nun’s face is sure to give you nightmares. However, this video will leave you laughing every time you play it.

The video shared on Instagram shows a man wearing the costume of The Nun and dancing in his living room with some of his family members and friends. He can be seen performing Giddha, Punjab’s traditional dance, with passion while people around cheer for him. The woman filming The Nun couldn’t help but laugh as he claps and grooves to the Punjabi song. One can also notice a man dancing in the background while making a cross with his fingers. The man drew a striking resemblance to the Nun with his costume and on-point makeup. Along with the video, the caption read “POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO.”

