This Woman Dressed up in Trash Bags to Look Like Game of Thrones Season 8, Twitter Was Impressed
Remember the rogue Starbucks coffee cup that erroneously appeared on one of the episodes in the Season 10? The cosplayer took care of that too.
Image credit: Twitter/rad thibodeaux
While characters from popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones and Stranger Things are popular cosplay choices for Halloween, a woman in New York City, US decided to go as the last season of GOT. Her costume? Garbage bags.
A photo of the woman, who goes by the name "Rad Thibodeaux" on Twitter, posted an image of herself wearing a load of garbage bags. On top of it, she wore a placard that read, "GOT The Final Season".
Remember the rogue Starbucks coffee cup that erroneously appeared on one of the episodes in the Season 8? By way of adding an Easter egg, the conscientious cosplayer completed her look with a Starbucks coffee cup in her hand.
Hilarious pic.twitter.com/QdO5HAVbTx— Rad Thibodeaux (@QiQi_26) November 1, 2019
In case you are missing out on the inside joke here, the costume is a play on the reactions people had to the greatly awaited finale season of the super it HBO show that saw one of the protagonists, Daenerys Targaryen, metamorphose from the beloved "Mother of Dragons" to "Mad Queen" in just three episodes.
Fans and critics alike complained about the sudden transition that several characters on the show faced in the last season as well as the hurried trajectory and botched ending.
Posted barely seven hours ago, the photo already has over 14,000 likes and close to 5,000 retweets. Many commented on the accuracy and cleverness of the costume. Some even said that the woman had "won Halloween" this year.
I JUST caught that. This is the funniest and cleverest thing ever.— Evang Brown (@evang_bmee) November 1, 2019
She's in a great costume. Mine was less ambitious. pic.twitter.com/mtBBGGxGZa— Artlatl (@Artist_HB) November 1, 2019
That's brilliant!— Mara Einstein (@MaraEinstein) November 1, 2019
@SimanNuurali ... we are still traumatized— Ollyve (@0llyve) November 1, 2019
Absolutely brilliant. This person wins all of #halloween2019— Meredyth Jensen (@mljinpdx) November 1, 2019
Whoops there's a Starbucks mug— Yukio M (@YukioM4) November 1, 2019
