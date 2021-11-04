Halloween Hangover: NASA's Viral Clip With Cosmic Reef Sounds is 'Scaring' Netizens

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, apart from being a space exploration and research organization, is an embodiment of a netizen as well. Taking to Instagram, NASA shares some breath-taking visuals from the world outside ours through the official page dedicated to Hubble Space Telescope. Moreover, with a steady frequency of uploads, NASA makes sure that the posts are occasion-specific as well. People celebrated Halloween a few days ago, and it looks like NASA is suffering from a Halloween hangover. NASA recently shared a clip of two mesmerizing nebulae floating in space. And, the clip has an exciting aid to make it stand out from the rest of the posts. It is a sonification clip that has a very spooky and squeaky sound being played in the background.

Sharing the clip, NASA, in the caption, wrote, “The beautifully eerie “sounds” of the Cosmic Reef bring colour to life!” NASA shared the visuals of NGC (New General Catalogue) 2014 and NGC 2020, two nebulae located about 1,63,000 light-years away.

NASA added, “The massive red nebula is a stellar nursery, while the smaller blue nebula is created from material ejected from the star at its centre. Red indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, and blue indicates oxygen. In this sonification, blue was assigned higher pitches and red lower pitches.”

Take a look (and hear):

Since shared, the post has been viewed by more than 5 lakh people, and multiple comments were poured in by the Instagram users. One user wrote, “Sounds like cosmic car breaks screeching to a halt. Pretty cool.” Another wrote, “Looks like they had a happy Halloween up there.” “So beautiful it is,” wrote one user.

NASA also shared a post on the day of Halloween, with the post featuring a giant star named CW Leonis. The star had a very mysterious orange-coloured cobweb-like carbon cloud.

What do you think of these Halloween-themed cosmic visuals?

