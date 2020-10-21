Halloween with a Political Twist! 'Trumpkin' Trends on Twitter ahead of US Elections 2020

Bring a political twist to this year's Halloween celebration, people in the west have been going all creative with Trumpkins — pumpkins designed with the face of Trump — and the images of the same have gone viral on social media.

The trend had first started in 2016 when US President Donald Trump had first run for the presidential election. And in 2020, it has again resurfaced as Trump gears up to go up against Democrat nominee, Joe Biden in the upcoming November 3 election.

The 'Trumpkins' are nothing but Donald Trump's face carved out on pumpkins, in stead of the traditional Jack-o-Lantern.

Many viral images even showed the Trumpkins wearing wigs with the shade resembling to the hair colour of Trump.

Different Trumpkins show different facial expressions of Trump.

Few banners even displayed a political message that reads, "Orange on the outside, hollow on the inside, and should be thrown out in November".

Halloween is coming soon and even though the celebration this year will not be as usual, people are coming up with their own ways of celebrating the day keeping in mind the major themes of 2020.

