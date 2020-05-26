BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Hand Sanitiser, If Not a Movie: Twitter is ROFLing on Salman Khan's 'FRSH' Eid Launch

Hand Sanitiser, If Not a Movie: Twitter is ROFLing on Salman Khan's 'FRSH' Eid Launch

Be it the case of missing 'E' from FRSH or the fact that Salman launched hand sanitisers instead of a movie on Eid, the Twitterati are here with witty jibes.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Share this:

As Bollywood actor Salman Khan launched his range of personal care products this Eid, social media just found a prefect occasion for memes and hilarious content. Under the name FRSH, the range includes hand sanitisers, perfumes, deodorants, body wipes, etc.

Be it the case of missing 'E' from FRSH or the fact that Salman launched hand sanitisers instead of a movie on Eid, the Twitterati are here with witty jibes.

Here are some of the jokes and memes that will make you ROFL.

The veteran Bollywood actor has been regular with his Eid special releases with movie like Dabbang, Bajrang Bhaijan, Wanted, etc. He had a movie release slated for this Eid as well which got shelved due to the pandemic.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading