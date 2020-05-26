Hand Sanitiser, If Not a Movie: Twitter is ROFLing on Salman Khan's 'FRSH' Eid Launch

As Bollywood actor Salman Khan launched his range of personal care products this Eid, social media just found a prefect occasion for memes and hilarious content. Under the name FRSH, the range includes hand sanitisers, perfumes, deodorants, body wipes, etc.

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming

Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha https://t.co/L3U5PlsGlt

Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe pic.twitter.com/iuteEphLzd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2020

Be it the case of missing 'E' from FRSH or the fact that Salman launched hand sanitisers instead of a movie on Eid, the Twitterati are here with witty jibes.

Here are some of the jokes and memes that will make you ROFL.



No Salman Khan movie released this year on Eid, however, he launched a hand sanitizer brand.



From brainwash to handwash, it is progress. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan has launched a Hand Sanitizer brand.



When applied, 99.9% of germs will die of natural causes. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan’s Eid release was a song and then a sanitizer so that uske gaane ko sunne ke baad aap apne kaan mei sanitizer daale — Shubhangi (@itnalifekharaab) May 26, 2020

Salman khan Launched his own Sanitizer brand called "FRSH"



E in the Spelling: pic.twitter.com/Jb3S2NfAB8 — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan just launched https://t.co/4LBUHEf9HF . Their first product is a sanitizer, that has 72% alcohol, kills 99.9% of germs...and then blames it on the driver! :-P — Karan Kumar (@_kkumar) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan has launched a new Hand Sanitizer brand called "FRSH". Once again Salman has removed the E(vidence) — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2020

Atleast the Salman Khan fans will start using a sanitizer now.

He had to have a EID release! — Sawan (@SawanLohade) May 25, 2020

Business is so low that even #SalmanKhan has to enter #sanitizer market. — Mayank Tyagi (@mayanktyagi18) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan hasn’t missed his Eid release.

He has launched his line of grooming products named ‘Frsh’.

The USP of his hand sanitiser is it can kill 99.9% germs and prove in court that someone else did it.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/BwmCK1Iq66 — Sagar Dixit (@sagardixit) May 25, 2020

The veteran Bollywood actor has been regular with his Eid special releases with movie like Dabbang, Bajrang Bhaijan, Wanted, etc. He had a movie release slated for this Eid as well which got shelved due to the pandemic.