Hand Wash in Chennai, Condoms in Mumbai: What Indians Ordered Most from Dunzo During Lockdown

Even as the country battles with a total lockdown, Mumbaikars seem to have found a way out of the boredom of social distancing and self-isolation - by staying indoors and having protected sex.

With India under a 21-day lockdown that was recently extended till May 3, citizens across the country have been trying to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. And helping them do that are home delivery apps that are delivering essential goods and services right to people's doorsteps.

Among the many doorstep delivery apps that have been active during the lockdown is Dunzo, which operates across several Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Pune. On Tuesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the lockdown, Dunzo took to its Twitter handle to share information about what residents of different Indian cities ordered the most from the platform.

Turns out that while hand wash was the top priority for users in Jaipur and Chennai, the most ordered product in Mumbai was condoms. It seems that while Jaipur and Chennai residents were busy worrying about the virus, Mumbaikars may have found a more enjoyable activity to sail through the days of lockdown.

The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has triggered large-scale anxiety. But it also seems to have increased intimacy among couples in lockdown who, caught in their busy lives, don't often find the time to be with each other.

Not just Mumbai, residents of other cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad also seem to be having a lot of sex. The most ordered product in both Bengaluru and Pune was a home pregnancy test kit while the contraceptive tablet iPill was the most ordered commodity from Hyderabad.

It's not just Dunzo. Pharmacies across the country have reported a boom in sales of condoms and contraceptive pills. Ever since the imposition of lockdown, many retailers have reported a 25 percent to 50 percent spike in sales of the commodities, Hindustan Times reported in March.