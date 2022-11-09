Handgun Found Inside Raw Chicken in Traveler's Luggage at Florida Airport

Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and poultry Monday on its official Instagram account. The weapon was recovered at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The post didn’t identify the traveler who was transporting the weapon or whether any arrests were made.

According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags, as long as they are packed in ice. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked hard-sided container.

In a another incident, a married couple was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials said on Wednesday. The officials who made the arrest said a ballistic report will confirm whether the guns are real or not.

”But in a preliminary report, National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional,” an official said. The accused, who arrived here from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, had been placed under surveillance by the officials.

The husband and wife duo were accompanied by their infant daughter. The male passenger was carrying two trolley bags, which were handed to him by his elder brother who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day as the couple’s flight from Vietnam landed here, the customs department said in the statement.

The elder brother, after handing over the trolley bags, slipped out of the airport, it said. The woman passenger too was active part of this plan as she helped her husband remove and destroy the tags of both the trolley bags that contained the guns, the statement said.

(With PTI and AP Inputs)

