1-min read

Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge

At the hospital, she was diagnosed with tenosynovitis, an inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath surrounding a tendon caused by repeating the same motion day after day.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge
(Representative Image)
A lot of us have experienced it, especially those always glued to their phones: that weird spasm that briefly freezes up your fingers into unmoving claws, your digits not so much going to sleep as going temporarily comatose. Oh, the puns we can have with this.

A woman in urban China, that pinnacle of consumerism, found herself in a modern-day horror story, after being unable to move her fingers, which were locked into a screenphone-holding position after a week's worth of binging on her smartphone. The untagged woman was then forced to go to a hospital to get treatment for the severe pain caused by her digits, as well as get her handsy unlocked. Hopefully, Uber was only a tap away.

At the hospital, she was diagnosed with tenosynovitis, an inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath surrounding a tendon caused by repeating the same motion day after day.

According to the Shanghaiist, the woman, who lives in the Hunan capital of Changsha took a week's leave from work. However, rather than travel around during her vacation, the woman spent the entire time with her cell phone glued to her hand, only releasing the device from her grasp when she went to sleep at night, according to a Pear Video report.

She eventually regained full control and function of her extremities, and was warned by doctors against such extremities. Indeed, that's pretty good advice in general these days: hand-le with care.

