BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
4-MIN READ

Hands Off Parotta: Twitter Calls Out 'Food Fascism' after 18 Percent GST Ruling

Many called out the GST ruling on parotta as food fascism | Image credit: Twitter

Many called out the GST ruling on parotta as food fascism | Image credit: Twitter

As per a recent rule by the Authority for Advance Rulings' Karnata bench, parotta and roti are separate.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Share this:

If you like your parotta, you are not going to like what's coming.

As per a recent rule by the Authority for Advance Rulings' Karnata bench, parotta and roti are separate. Distinguishing between the two Indian varieties of shortbread, the GST ruling said that unlike roti, parotta will be subjected to an increased 18 percent GST.

In what many are calling a bizarre ruling, the institution said that since "roti" was generic, not every flatbread could be considered a part of it.

The reason given for the higher GST on parotta? Ready-to-eat parotta require to be heated. Rotis, on the other hand, are subjected to five percent GST.

According to Entry 99A in Schedule I of 2017 GST Notifications, five percent GST on sale of goods is only applicable to products classified under Tariff Headings of either 1905 or 2106 or are either roti, khakra or plain chappatti.

As per reports, the ruling came in response to a Whitefield-based private food-makers' application to include parotta under the heading 1905 which includes rotis and khakras.

The ruling on the flatbread fell "flat" on foodies and parotta lovers on Twitter, many of whom lashed out at the AAR for the bizarre distinction. INC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill called it 'Parantha tax terrorism' on Twitter. Yet others questioned the logic behind the decision as #HandsOffKerala trended on the microblogging site.

On Twitter, the issue soon took on a more regional angle as many claimed the ruling was discriminatory of people from Kerala where parotta is a staple. Some even called it "food fascism".

Yet others claimed that even though they were not from Kerala or other southern states where parotta is popular, they loved the flatbread preparation and were outraged by the bizarre distinction. The message was clear - stay off our plates.

READ: 18% GST on Parota, 5% on Rotis: Karnataka Tax Authorities' New Ruling Explains the Difference

And of course, there were memes and jokes.


Share this:
Next Story