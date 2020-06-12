Hands Off Parotta: Twitter Calls Out 'Food Fascism' after 18 Percent GST Ruling

If you like your parotta, you are not going to like what's coming.
As per a recent rule by the Authority for Advance Rulings' Karnata bench, parotta and roti are separate. Distinguishing between the two Indian varieties of shortbread, the GST ruling said that unlike roti, parotta will be subjected to an increased 18 percent GST.
In what many are calling a bizarre ruling, the institution said that since "roti" was generic, not every flatbread could be considered a part of it.
The reason given for the higher GST on parotta? Ready-to-eat parotta require to be heated. Rotis, on the other hand, are subjected to five percent GST.
According to Entry 99A in Schedule I of 2017 GST Notifications, five percent GST on sale of goods is only applicable to products classified under Tariff Headings of either 1905 or 2106 or are either roti, khakra or plain chappatti.
As per reports, the ruling came in response to a Whitefield-based private food-makers' application to include parotta under the heading 1905 which includes rotis and khakras.
The ruling on the flatbread fell "flat" on foodies and parotta lovers on Twitter, many of whom lashed out at the AAR for the bizarre distinction. INC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill called it 'Parantha tax terrorism' on Twitter. Yet others questioned the logic behind the decision as #HandsOffKerala trended on the microblogging site.
Decision to impose 18%GST on Parrotta/Parantha is Govt of India’s Marie-Antoinette “if people don’t don’t have bread let them eat cake” moment; when need is to provide bread & butter,finance ministry is taxing Parantha -Govt “Parantha tax terrorism” is act of stupidity & cruelty— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) June 12, 2020
Roti & Chapati - 5% GST— Nitin Pai (@acorn) June 12, 2020
Parotta - 18% GST
Our tax authorities work in mysterious ways.
(h/t @qfint )
Classic and Whole Wheat Malabar "Parota" under Schedule III of GST Laws is taxable at 18% GST.— Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) June 12, 2020
The government gave a very lame explanation that Porotta is taxed simply because it's not Roti.
The flawed logic shows the north south divide in their politics.#HandsOffPorotta
So now on Porotta will be taxed at 18% GST while roti will enjoy the privilege of a mere 5% !?#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/BhryyiXRzu— Sandheep Sudarsanan (@Sandheepmsn) June 12, 2020
On Twitter, the issue soon took on a more regional angle as many claimed the ruling was discriminatory of people from Kerala where parotta is a staple. Some even called it "food fascism".
5% GST for Rotis and 18% GST for Porotta?!— The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) June 12, 2020
This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat! #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/Y59zjkdT6q
Six months ago, Rlway removed pazhampori,puttu,porotta frm railway menu and included alien foods like rajma chaval.— D🌹 (@worker_bee44) June 12, 2020
Now, they're going to impose 18%GST on porotta while roti, chapati still on 5% slab.
That's food fascism.#handsoffporotta pic.twitter.com/cg8s0LRjHH
Wowww... So Chappatti and Rotis only 5% GST (essential item) while Kerala Porottas will carry 18% GST (luxury item).— Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020
What's next? Appam and Pazhampori having 28% GST?#HandsOffPorotta
According to new GST ruling,— Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020
Roti & Chapatti : 5% GST Tax
Porotta : 18% GST Tax
Kerala "Parota" is not "Roti" because unlike rotis which are ready to eat, Porotas need to be heated before consumption.
The HEIGHTS of Indian Bureaucracy. #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/5wC2ufiTAJ
Yet others claimed that even though they were not from Kerala or other southern states where parotta is popular, they loved the flatbread preparation and were outraged by the bizarre distinction. The message was clear - stay off our plates.
The single best example of why tax laws need to be simple.— शिक्षित बेरोज़गार (@kaul_vivek) June 12, 2020
Also, explains why so many different tax slabs under GST are a nuisance.
If the taxman has to decide between what is parantha and what is roti, god help us. https://t.co/xQpaFrtwIT
By imposing 18% gst on Porotta you are waging a war against common man— Adarsh Babu (@adarshbabucs) June 12, 2020
We won't let you dictate what to eat and what not to.#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/HCrXQrY9I0
And of course, there were memes and jokes.
#HandsOffPorotta— Chicku (@sassy_naari) June 12, 2020
According to new GST ruling,
Roti & Chapatti : 5% GST Tax
Porotta : 18% GST Tax
*Le Parathas - pic.twitter.com/xTCpfI8Nse
18 % GST on paratha— JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 12, 2020
5 % GST on Roti and Chapati
Meanwhile Punjabis : pic.twitter.com/QSinFxN4sh
Aloo to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category : pic.twitter.com/Qb22qWp4ye— Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020
Roti - 5% GST— simar ghuman (@ghumansimar98) June 12, 2020
Parota - 18%GST
No way I'm looking at butter naan that would definitely place naan at 28% GST#handsofparota pic.twitter.com/khUeR0whcL
"18% GST" on Parota😂— MastAadmi (@EkMastAadmi) June 12, 2020
Indian Families: pic.twitter.com/vuPYydtEtl
Acc to Karnataka govt new GST ruling— P o p e y e⚓ (@Amolj2611) June 12, 2020
Parota. Roti pic.twitter.com/pupVgvBUNo