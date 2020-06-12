Hands Off Parotta: Twitter Calls Out 'Food Fascism' after 18 Percent GST Ruling

If you like your parotta, you are not going to like what's coming.

As per a recent rule by the Authority for Advance Rulings' Karnata bench, parotta and roti are separate. Distinguishing between the two Indian varieties of shortbread, the GST ruling said that unlike roti, parotta will be subjected to an increased 18 percent GST.

In what many are calling a bizarre ruling, the institution said that since "roti" was generic, not every flatbread could be considered a part of it.

The reason given for the higher GST on parotta? Ready-to-eat parotta require to be heated. Rotis, on the other hand, are subjected to five percent GST.

According to Entry 99A in Schedule I of 2017 GST Notifications, five percent GST on sale of goods is only applicable to products classified under Tariff Headings of either 1905 or 2106 or are either roti, khakra or plain chappatti.

As per reports, the ruling came in response to a Whitefield-based private food-makers' application to include parotta under the heading 1905 which includes rotis and khakras.

The ruling on the flatbread fell "flat" on foodies and parotta lovers on Twitter, many of whom lashed out at the AAR for the bizarre distinction. INC spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill called it 'Parantha tax terrorism' on Twitter. Yet others questioned the logic behind the decision as #HandsOffKerala trended on the microblogging site.

Decision to impose 18%GST on Parrotta/Parantha is Govt of India’s Marie-Antoinette “if people don’t don’t have bread let them eat cake” moment; when need is to provide bread & butter,finance ministry is taxing Parantha -Govt “Parantha tax terrorism” is act of stupidity & cruelty — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) June 12, 2020

On Twitter, the issue soon took on a more regional angle as many claimed the ruling was discriminatory of people from Kerala where parotta is a staple. Some even called it "food fascism".

Wowww... So Chappatti and Rotis only 5% GST (essential item) while Kerala Porottas will carry 18% GST (luxury item).



What's next? Appam and Pazhampori having 28% GST?#HandsOffPorotta — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020

Yet others claimed that even though they were not from Kerala or other southern states where parotta is popular, they loved the flatbread preparation and were outraged by the bizarre distinction. The message was clear - stay off our plates.

By imposing 18% gst on Porotta you are waging a war against common man

We won't let you dictate what to eat and what not to.#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/HCrXQrY9I0 — Adarsh Babu (@adarshbabucs) June 12, 2020

READ: 18% GST on Parota, 5% on Rotis: Karnataka Tax Authorities' New Ruling Explains the Difference

And of course, there were memes and jokes.

