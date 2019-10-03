'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands
A tiny parakeet bird was taken in custody held in a jail cell in the Netherlands after its owner was arrested for shoplifting.
Image posted on Instagram by @politieutrechtcentrum.
In a rather bizarre turn of events, a bird has been put behind the bars by the Dutch police.
Since the feathery being was a partner-in-crime, sitting atop the man’s shoulder when he violated the law, the cops arrested the offender as well as his companion.
Sharing the photo of the yellow and green bird seated in a cell, the Politie Utrecht Centrum on Instagram joked, “We recently arrested a suspect for shoplifting. During the arrest, we found a sneaky witness with feathers and beak on the suspect’s shoulder.”
The photo showed the little birdie was even provided with some bread and water by the thoughtful cops.
Update!!!! Hi, this bird sat on the shoulder of a thief we arrested for shoplifting. As we don 't have a birdcage, this bird had no other place to stay than in the cell. His owner agreed to this. When the owner was released shortly after, the bird accompanied him. The bird has not been questioned and is as far as we know not guilty of any charges 😁👮♂️ . . Onlangs hebben wij een verdachte aangehouden voor een winkeldiefstal. Tijdens de aanhouding vonden wij een stiekeme getuige met veren en snavel op de schouder van de verdachte. Tijdens de insluiting op ons bureau kwamen wij er tot onze schrik achter dat wij niet in het bezit zijn van een vogelcel of kooi.... Na goed overleg met de verdachte hebben wij ze samen ingesloten🐦... *en uiteraard goed verzorgd! #puc #dieren #bird #politieutrechtcentrum #politie #utrecht #jailbird
“During the confinement on our desk, we were shocked to find out that we are not in possession of a bird cell or cage. After proper consultation with the suspect, we have enclosed them together,” the post added.
The cops also added the bird was being “well cared for”.
The story went viral on Twitter after local media shared the picture of the feathery suspect with a black bar on its face to protect its identity.
Naturally, bird lovers on the Internet loved the idea and many rooted for the bird to be freed as soon as possible.
Indian Express reported that in an update, the cops said the man and his feathery friend were released shortly after. “The bird has not been questioned and as far as we know not guilty of any charges,” the cops added with a pinch of humour.
