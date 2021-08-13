Handwriting is important, it should have clarity, precision and most importantly, readability - that’s what we have been taught since childhood. If you’re wondering if investing time and practice in good handwriting is a waste, then we have a story for you - how bad handwriting can make a person land in trouble, in this case, right in jail. Alan Slattery, a resident of Stonehouse Drive in St Leonards must have felt the same when his threatening note produced at a bank for churning out some cash lost all relevance due to its illegibility. The 67-year-old retired man entered Nationwide Building Society in Terminus Road, Eastbourne in March and handed over a note to the cashier. However, his handwriting failed to deliver the message and the cashier ended up being confused. Slattery walked out of the bank empty-handed.

As per news reports, later, somehow the bank officials were able to read the note and they informed the police of the potential robbery. The note said, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” The police seized the note and started the investigations right after.

Within a span of two weeks, Slattery invaded the same bank’s St Leonards branch and gave a note to the cashier, who fearing for her life handed 2400 Euros to him. Police attended the bank branch soon after and probed into the incident, where they located CCTV footage of Slattery boarding a bus.

On April 1, Sussex police received a call from NatWest bank in Havelock Road where they complained of a man handing a threatening note to a bank official. But Slattery’s attempt proved futile when the cashier stood up to him. Soon after, the police nabbed Slattery, when he was spotted walking in the vicinity of his last known address. The man confessed to all three of his attempts at bank robbery to the police.

On July 16, he was tried in court and was served a sentence of 6 years - 4 years in custody and 2 years in license.

