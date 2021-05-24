'Hum Neeche Hain': Handwritten Note of Children for Mother in Covid Ward is Winning Hearts

The second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic has created chaos in India. Many people in different states are not able to access proper testing facilities or medical care for treating the virus. As a result, too many people have succumbed to the disease. In such a situation, it is obvious that when a person contracts the COVID-19 disease, he or she is also extremely scared. So while it is true that one must ensure that utmost care is taken of a coronavirus patient, it is also a fact that the loved ones of the COVID-19 patient must also put in their efforts in the direction of ensuring that the mental health of the person is not in a bad shape.

In one such move, family members of a woman have put in some thought in ensuring that she stays strong during her war against the wretched virus that has been going viral on social media. A handwritten note, by the woman’s children in Hindi, talks about how her health condition is improving. The heart-warming chit also urges her to not worry. The small yet meaningful note has been signed by four of her children namely; Bulbul, Munmun, Gudiya and Vikas. Even though it is not known who has originally written the note, the picture of it is being widely shared and has been continuously bringing a smile to netizens face in this gloomy and distressing time.

The impactful message shared by a journalist named Saurabh Tripathi has only received love-filled reactions on Twitter.

A person whose grandfather had contracted COVID-19 shared how he and his family made efforts to keep their granddad occupied with some of the other hopeful things. He in the conclusion of his tweet also wrote that his grandfather had eventually defeated the virus.

सौरभ जी, जब हमारे दादाजी भर्ती थे, वो रोज़ बोला करते थे की बस मुझे घर ले चलो। हम हर रोज़ सोचा करते थे की आज क्या बहाना बनाएं की उन्हें एक और दिन रोका जा सके। मेरी और मेरी बेहेन की शादी से लेकर मेरा जर्मनी से भारत वापस आना तक सब कुछ आज़माया हमने और आखिर कार वो ठीक होकर वापस आ गए।— Shubham 🏹 (@_Shubham_RC) May 21, 2021

Here are a few of the more heartful reactions to the post.

The entire struggle of COVID affected family can be seen in this image. COVID is more brutal when it comes to mental strength.— Bhushan Bankar 🇮🇳 (@BhushanBankar1) May 21, 2021

Har roz Umeed ki kuch dose…— Shirol Imran (@shirolimran) May 21, 2021

बहुत सारा भरोसा और उम्मीद लगी है इसे लिखने में, भगवान इनको एयर शक्ति दे, और मम्मी घर आ जायें।— Sandip maurya (@sandipmaurya18) May 21, 2021

बिल्कुल— Umesh Kumar Shukla (@shuklaumesh) May 21, 2021

Amid such trying times, minute gestures by your loved and close ones can make the day for you!

