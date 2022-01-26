Handwritten Notes of 'Hey Jude' to Guitars: Beatles, John Lennon Items for Sale as NFTs

Julian Lennon, John Lennon’s eldest son, has decided to offer several items that belonged to the Beatles or his father for sale as NFTs. Each NFT will be accompanied by a narration by Julian and physical images of the item. Handwritten notes, guitars, a coat and a black cape worn by John Lennon. These are some of the objects that will be auctioned soon. But beware, it won’t be possible to actually acquire them, at least not physically. These pieces of John Lennon and Beatles history will only be available as NFTs. Julian Lennon will retain all of the physical items. In addition to the non-fungible token, the person will receive images and a narrative of the item’s history.

The NFT of Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for the song “Hey Jude" is expected to fetch the most at the sale. Its starting price is $30,000, but bids are expected to reach more than double that. The sale also includes NFTs of the Afghan coat worn by John Lennon in the TV movie “Magical Mystery Tour" and three Gibson guitars given to Julian Lennon by his father.

A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sale will be donated to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation. The auction will take place on February 7 online at Julien’s Auctions.

What if NFT, you ask?

At this point, the question is - what isn’t an NFT? From digital music, to movies, to TikToks, to articles, to tweets to artwork, and even memes - are now non-fungible tokens. Elon Musk may have opted out of the ongoing NFT gold rush, after he initially made an NFT on a techno song about NFTs – and then decided to not sell it, but everyone else seems to be rushing to join in. The first NFT artwork to be auctioned was by Christie’s. The first Oscar-nominated movie to be released as an NFT was Adam Benzine’s “Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah.” The first tweet by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey was sold as an NFT. The first NFT album was ‘Kings of Leon’s ‘When You See Yourself.’ After art and auction houses, (and billionaires) news organizations and galleries also seem to be joining in on the trend.

Quartz has converted an article into an NFT, a digital asset that essentially serves as its own certificate of ownership and authenticity. They’re, however, not the first. Associated Press sold its non-fungible token artwork on March 11 for a hefty sum only eight days putting it up for auction. The artwork, titled “The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain – A View from Outer Space,” sold for roughly 100 ETH (+3.79%) ($180,000), according to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea. News organizations aren’t alone.

