'Hanging Out in ICU': Doctor's Skit on Hospitals, Anti-Vaxxers is Too Real

The COVID-19 pandemic is, in the truest sense, Pandora’s box, with novel variants popping now and then, multiple waves coming without knocking, and the humongous amount of misinformation on social media. While the virus, as an organism, results in choked lungs, as a phenomenon, it leads to choked minds that cannot discern fact from fiction.

An ophthalmologist, who goes by the name Dr. Glaucomflecken, is also a sketch comedian who frequently shares short sketches based on the life of a medical student. The latest sketch that this hilarious netizen shared is based on the plot of misinformed anti-vaxxers. The sketch is set in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and showcases the scenario after the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the unvaccinated.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video involves everything, from crying doctors to shortage of staff, from unvaccinated patients flooding the critical care unit to resiliency pizza offered by the hospital.

Take a look:

Hanging out in the ICU pic.twitter.com/DViTh7x7mE— Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) September 21, 2021

Netizens couldn’t help but commend the intense yet hilarious plot of the sketch.

another gold content 😂😅— christopher galgo (@chrisgalgojr) September 21, 2021

Tragically funny…..— Roy Hiles (@HilesRoy) September 21, 2021

Way too real.— Smurphy (@Smurphy_Science) September 21, 2021

Among the lot were doctors who related to the video shared and commended the accuracy of the sketch. A critical care physician, Rita Pechulis, said, “Oh my God. It’s like you are in my ICU.”

Omg it’s like you are in my ICU— Rita Pechulis (@r_pechulis) September 22, 2021

Another physician, Dr. Taison Bell, wrote, “Spot on.”

Spot on— Dr. Taison Bell (@TaisonBell) September 21, 2021

Emily Levy, a pediatrician and physician, wrote, “Sort of painful how close to home this one is.”

Sort of painful how close to home this one is…😭— Emily Levy MD FAAP (@EmilyLevyMD) September 21, 2021

Many users put aside their funny bones and raised an issue which is also what the video intended to do.

To all you HCWs out there, I don’t know how you do it, and I’m incredibly grateful for all that you do. I wish I could make things better. All I can think to do is encourage people to get vaxxed, and ask others to do the same. So I’ll do that.— Sue McInnis (@sloozy66) September 22, 2021

Pardon my saying this, but what is being done to you (HCWs) is absolute bullshit. As a society, we’ll never be able to adequately apologize to all the HCWs for the horrors you’re forced to see.— Just Some Dad 🐝🍷🏳️‍🌈 (@logical_one57) September 22, 2021

Dr. Glaucomflecken’s Twitter handle is filled with such relatable, real, and rib-tickling content.

Here’s one with the pharmacist, where the doctor-cum-comedian has highlighted the issue of misinformation regarding medicines. The video also mentions the time when people started hoarding bleach, adhering to one of the most bizarre pieces of medical advice regarding COVID-19.

Hanging out with the hospital pharmacist part 2 pic.twitter.com/RMyWrUJMJ8— Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) September 19, 2021

Real and funny at the same time, this guy is hitting the right spot. What do you think?

