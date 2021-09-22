CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » 'Hanging Out in ICU': Doctor's Skit on Hospitals, Anti-Vaxxers is Too Real
2-MIN READ

'Hanging Out in ICU': Doctor's Skit on Hospitals, Anti-Vaxxers is Too Real

An ophthalmologist, who goes by the name Dr. Glaucomflecken, is also a sketch comedian. (Credits: Twitter/@DGlaucomflecken)

An ophthalmologist, who goes by the name Dr. Glaucomflecken, is also a sketch comedian. (Credits: Twitter/@DGlaucomflecken)

An ophthalmologist, who goes by the name Dr. Glaucomflecken, is also a sketch comedian who frequently shares short sketches based on the life of a medical student.

The COVID-19 pandemic is, in the truest sense, Pandora’s box, with novel variants popping now and then, multiple waves coming without knocking, and the humongous amount of misinformation on social media. While the virus, as an organism, results in choked lungs, as a phenomenon, it leads to choked minds that cannot discern fact from fiction.

An ophthalmologist, who goes by the name Dr. Glaucomflecken, is also a sketch comedian who frequently shares short sketches based on the life of a medical student. The latest sketch that this hilarious netizen shared is based on the plot of misinformed anti-vaxxers. The sketch is set in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and showcases the scenario after the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the unvaccinated.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video involves everything, from crying doctors to shortage of staff, from unvaccinated patients flooding the critical care unit to resiliency pizza offered by the hospital.

Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

Netizens couldn’t help but commend the intense yet hilarious plot of the sketch.

Among the lot were doctors who related to the video shared and commended the accuracy of the sketch. A critical care physician, Rita Pechulis, said, “Oh my God. It’s like you are in my ICU.”

Another physician, Dr. Taison Bell, wrote, “Spot on.”

Emily Levy, a pediatrician and physician, wrote, “Sort of painful how close to home this one is.”

Many users put aside their funny bones and raised an issue which is also what the video intended to do.

Dr. Glaucomflecken’s Twitter handle is filled with such relatable, real, and rib-tickling content.

Here’s one with the pharmacist, where the doctor-cum-comedian has highlighted the issue of misinformation regarding medicines. The video also mentions the time when people started hoarding bleach, adhering to one of the most bizarre pieces of medical advice regarding COVID-19.

Real and funny at the same time, this guy is hitting the right spot. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 22, 2021, 18:35 IST