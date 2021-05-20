buzz

'Hangry' for Cheeseburger, Alligator Chases Customers at Florida Restaurant Parking Lot

Image Credits: Twitter/@leesheriff

The six-foot-long gator was chasing customers through the parking lot of a Wendy’s outlet in Lee County.

An alligator might be a common sight in Florida but this time it was reportedly found chasing customers through the parking lot of a restaurant in the US state on Monday. The authorities rushed to the Wendy’s outlet in Lee County where the wild crocodile had emerged and quickly wrangled the six-foot-long gator that was seen chasing the people in the parking area. The authorities later joked that the alligator might be hungry and just wanted a cheeseburger.

“He may have been just hangry for a ‘cheeseburger’, but he gave many quite the scare!" Lee County Sheriff jokingly said on Twitter while narrating the “gator chase".

The task of rescuing and relocating the reptile was carried on by the sheriff’s office. They were assisted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel. The gator was relocated from Lehigh Acres, just east of Fort Myers.

Human-gator interaction is a common thing in the state of Florida, more than in any other state in the US. There are almost 1.25 million alligators in Florida and one can easily spot them at golf courses, swamps and other open spaces.

While Twitter users thanked the authorities for their quick response and relocating the alligator, they knew this is an everyday happening in the sunshine state. One Twitter user wrote: “This is Florida every day.” Another tweet read, “The things law enforcement does in Florida."

Alligators live in the lakes of America and China. A reptile with a long tail and a big mouth with sharp teeth -gator is a crocodilian species.

The New York Post reported that according to the wildlife officials, the animal was probably crossing the path between the two water bodies which happened to be Wendy’s parking lot. After being trapped, it was relocated to a farm in LaBelle.

first published:May 20, 2021, 12:17 IST