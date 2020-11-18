News18 Logo

buzz

2-MIN READ

Hansal Mehta Reveals He Earned Rs 450 as 'First Salary' Meme Takes over Desi Twitter

Salary memes.

Using the format used by many people to share their actual first salaries, memers have made funny memes.

Receiving salary for the first time is a special experience. It may be little but it gives most people some sense of independence. The trend ‘first salary’ blew up on Twitter and has over 13,000 tweets so far. Naturally, meme makers jumped on the bandwagon and now we have some hilarious memes, thanks to this trend. Let’s check out some of the best ones here:

Using the format used by many people to share their actual first salaries, memers have made funny memes.

Bollywood biggies including Anubhav Sinh, Hansal Mehta were also part of the latest trend.

The famous scene from the 2000 comedy film Hera Pheri where the hero Akshay Kumar says, “50 rupaya kaat overacting ka” is memers favourite and has been turned into a hilarious meme yet again.

Another character from the same movie was turned into a first salary meme.

In the 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri, Rajpal Yadav who plays the role of Pappu, loses Rs 20 lakh after being scammed into investing this money. Meme lovers are laughing at this Pappu first salary meme.

From the same film, the salary of character Anuradha (played by Bipasha Basu) is shown in this meme as Rs 1 crore after scamming the trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao.

A meme from movie Dhamaal where the characters search for Rs 10 crores is also tickling the funny bone of meme lovers.

Meanwhile, this Twitter user joked about unpaid jobs when he shared a GIF and said others are getting paid.

Another one also used a dialogue from Akshay Kumar’s film to create one of the most hilarious memes on the first salary trend.

Many people also shared screenshots from Google Pay, PayTM and PhonePe saying that the cashback they received from these apps was the source of their first salary.

Well, this meme on the lack of a first salary will surely crack you up.

An unemployed engineer also created a hilarious meme on the trend.


