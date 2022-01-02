'Happy' 2022? Omicron Gatecrashes New Year Party But Netizens Stay Positive With Memes

New Year 2022 has been nothing short of a mixed bag of feelings till now. While there was the big relief of stepping out of the dreaded 2021, the rising number of Covid-19 cases around the world is the reason behind everyone worrying about what to expect. As the world entered 2022, netizens took to social media to share how they feel about the New Year. While some said they are still stuck in 2019 and find it hard to process the two years of the pandemic, others are finding it tough to stay calm as the number of Omicron cases continues to rise. Sharing their bittersweet feelings, some netizens took the help of memes to express what they feel, while some had their own hilarious reactions to the situation.

Have a look:

People returning from Goa on 1st January pic.twitter.com/8UMft4qxMZ— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year everyone. I hope the only variant we see this year is of Dr. Strange— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 1, 2022

i didn't realize 2020 was gonna be a trilogy— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year gamers pic.twitter.com/LOChRw54Ou— Genshin Memes (@GenshinMemes) December 28, 2021

Wishing a very happy new year to all after surviving through 2020 and 2021 pic.twitter.com/lr5UB1OnXt— Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) January 1, 2022

han han happy new year pic.twitter.com/H97YJovk9B— Savage (@CutestFunniest) December 31, 2021

Bunty, tera processor slow hai kya? pic.twitter.com/CBciSuBUsj— Happy (@krackjack_) December 31, 2021

This is how i celebrate New year.. pic.twitter.com/k20hpX9tF6— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) December 31, 2021

Everyone: hope 2022 is great to you, happy new year 1st January 2022 : pic.twitter.com/B7kLINMljy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 31, 2021

Matlab Tum bhi yahi ho aur Hum bhi yahi hein !#HappyNewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/3HKAsgTrT5— Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) December 31, 2021

Wife: 2021 is almost over how did you do on your New Year resolutions this year?Me: Everything is on track.The Track: pic.twitter.com/U0Lxj3ADj5— Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) December 22, 2021

Whats my 2022 new years resolution you ask?.. pic.twitter.com/TOq77FzUDd— Antonio (@BraveLilPoster) December 28, 2021

Keeping the memes aside, let’s hope the memes continue to be this funny no matter what year we step in.

