Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol: Six Times 'Soldier' Actor Proved He's from the Future

It’s Bobby Deol’s birthday and even though the actor hasn’t had a lot of hit films of late, the various futuristic scenes that he did ages ago are managing to keep him relevant on social media. We are, in fact, speaking about the Lord Bobby memes that are, for some reason, a thing. If not for them, we’d never know how shockingly prescient Bobby Deol’s movies had been. The actor is turning 53 today and his movie repertoire includes ones that supply memes to keep Twitter going for days, like Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. He had made his Bollywood debut in Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. However, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, a suspense thriller, was considered his breakthrough role. Here we take you through all the times Bobby Deol proved that he is a time traveller; source: “trust me bro".

Lord Bobby is the new Spiderman. Or Spiderman is the new Lord Bobby. Time isn’t real.

You don't have to be Spiderman to be a superhero pic.twitter.com/Ag0ZTsuen4— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 19, 2021

What is the connection between Bobby Deol and Spiderman? Our first thought would be ‘nothing’ but that’s not true. Before Tom Holland’s cheeky little Spiderman sprang into the scene, it was Lord Bobby solemnly going around saving humanity. Petition for some acknowledgement of Lord Bobby’s good work. Is it too much to ask for?

When he used AirPods. In 2008.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

When Apple announced iOS 14, the new operating system for iPhones back in June 2020, there was a lot of social media chatter around the tech-giant taking heavy “inspirations" from its rival Google Android. The real inspiration, obviously, had been Lord Bobby all along. Credit where it’s due, Apple?

The time Lord Bobby attended the Vicky-Katrina wedding

Guests after attending Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/0mN67n9xF7— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 6, 2021

The Vicky-Katrina wedding was bordering on Mission Impossible-level secrecy before we were hit with the couple photos on social media. Lord Bobby, however, had been privy to the goings-on much before us ordinary citizens. Although, admittedly, it ended rather badly for him.

The time he worked all night to fix a massive social media outage

This is what happened when you all were sleeping pic.twitter.com/um3QEh6UCR— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 5, 2021

Remember when Facebook, Instagram and a bunch of other social media went down last year for hours and everybody flocked to Twitter? Facebook said they had fixed it, but it was obviously Lord Bobby who really did. When Desis were in deep asleep, Lord Bobby had been hacking away at the entire system of- umm, things- to make it all okay again.

The time when Bobby Deol was an Olympian and we didn’t even know it

You have seen Bobby Deol “umpiring" in cricket, you have seen him dancing to the tunes of ‘Duniya Haseeno ka Mela’ but have you seen Bobby Deol making his Olympics debut as an athlete yet? Before you call this fake news, meet Bobby Deol’s stan account whose tweet imagined the actor as an Olympian last year, ready to bag ’em medals. Boxing, basketball, relay race, you name it and Bobby Deol has done it all, long ago in his movies.

When Disney’s ‘Tangled’ had to borrow a scene from Bobby

In a still from the 1998 Deol hit ‘Kareeb’, the actor can be seen romancing co-star Neha Bajpayee in what became an iconic poster of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film. The 2020 animated Hollywood film ‘Tanlgled’ was obviously really inspired by it and decided to use it.

