'Happy Birthday Chor': Twitter Divided as Residents Celebrate Burglar's B'day with Cake

Normally if a burglar breaks into your house, you would call the police, but certain residents in New Delhi thought that it would be better to celebrate the occasion with a cake. Residents of a society spotted three people breaking into a flat in the residential complex through the window, reported Quint. Acting on instinct the residents ran after the burglars to catch them, but two of them managed to flee whereas one was left behind, mentioned the report.

New Delhi society residents celebrate the birthday of a chor who confessed while burglary that it was his bday today. Later on he was handed over to the police 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XQPhjTgEKT — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) June 27, 2022

The one burglar who was caught, started crying and talked about how it was his birthday. Taking pity on the lonesome burglar deserted by his fellow mates, the residents decided to forgive him and celebrate his birthday instead. A footage shared on Twitter shows how the residents gathered around the visibly-nervous burglar and sang, “Happy birthday Chor.”

A man standing next to the burglar can be heard saying in Hindi that they have caught a thief at their residential complex and they are celebrating his birthday. Next to the cake, the residents also displayed the man’s tools like a plier and some keys. However, it is reported that after the cake-cutting incident, he was handed over to the police.

It is also worth noting here that the incident was first reported back in 2020 by The Times of India.

This is an old video. A story had appeared on this in December 2020. Check ToI online https://t.co/wQQUwW2Xxq — Subhendu Mukherjee (@subhendujee) June 27, 2022

However, as the old video resurfaced on social media, netizens are once again reacting to the bizarre incident on Twitter. One of the users commented, “Wow they even ordered a cake with chor written on it. Nice tho instead of beating him up they celebrated his birthday and handed him over.”

wow they even ordered a cake with chor written on it. Nice tho instead of beating him up they celebrated his birthday and handed him over. — hexy (@aaasheshh) June 28, 2022

Another comment read, “This will be the motivation for the kid to do robbery in the same house again.”

This will be the motivation for the kid to do roberry in the same house again — Mighty Investor (@MightyInvestor1) June 28, 2022

While some found the video hilarious, some were livid for humiliating the man. An infuriated viewer commented, “This is sick and so wrong. And people laugh about this? Like, seriously what's wrong with you all? If he has broken into your house, call the police and hand him over. This is bloody demeaning and elitist behaviour.”

Another unimpressed viewer commented, “Gazab sadism hai.”

