Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Conspiracy Theorists Suggest Musk is an Alien and the Billionaire Admits

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELON MUSK: Besides being the wealthiest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also hailed as a memelord for his uncanny Tweets and posts. Being a prominent figure, the founder of SpaceX also has some theories weaved around him by curious internet users.

Many have proposed that Elon Musk is not a human but an alien instead. While some think it may be bizarre, the CEO has not tried to refute the claim. Instead, on some occasions, he admitted being one of the extraterrestrial creatures.

In one instance, Musk Tweeted, “The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!” Soon, among the loads of comments that came hurtling towards the Tweet, one user subtly asked if Musk was an alien. To this, Musk responded with a simple “Obv”.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1379031412288974852

Later, another user asked the same question while posting a video of Musk. In the clip, Musk says that aliens could be among us while he also highlighted that some people think he too is an alien. Musk was quick in responding to the question and he did that with an “Of course”.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1431822846368571398

In May last year, a Facebook user, Bacho Grigolia, came up with his own theory suggesting that Musk was not just an alien but an alien lizard. He claimed in his post that Musk was a lizard from Mars disguised as human, as reported by Myth Detector.

Even back in 2015, Musk had said, through a Tweet, that “The rumor that I’m building a spaceship to get back to my home planet Mars is totally untrue.” Musk had given enough hints to indicate his extraterrestrial origin and users could not get over it.

“No one believes you, but it’s okay. We like you just the same,” one comment read.

https://twitter.com/crankyashley/status/576140971814957056

Another user asked if Mars is not his planet then which one is it.

https://twitter.com/edjimenez22/status/576141112957497344

In the latest, Musk seems to have changed his opinion on the existence of alien life. During a town hall with the staff of Twitter, Elon talked about his Space X missions and highlighted the possibility of life outside Earth. However, he stressed that he hasn’t come across any evidence that could indicate life outside earth, reported Business Insider.

