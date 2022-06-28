Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Four Instances When the Billionaire Overcame Adversity

Elon Musk had his share of ups and downs in life while he was building his business empire. On his birthday, we take a look at the low points in his life.

Death of son

In emails to James Riley, the father of Barrett Riley who died in a Tesla crash in 2018, Musk shared the grief of losing his own child, reported Bloomberg Quint. Stating that there is nothing worse than losing one’s child, Musk wrote in the email, “My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.” He was talking about Nevada Alexander Musk, his son who died at the age of a mere 10 weeks. Musk has rarely spoken publicly about the loss. The child had reportedly died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). It is the unexplained death of an apparently healthy infant less than one year of age, during a period of sleep.

SpaceX troubles

Owned by Elon Musk, the aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX was founded with the aim of creating low-cost transportation to space in order to enable the colonization of Mars and can carry humans to other planets as well. The company has several achievements to its name. However, while working on technologically advanced spacecrafts, SpaceX has also encountered failures. Last year, the prototype of the SpaceX Starship rocket exploded at its landing. The SN9 was launched from Boca Chica, Texas and while attempting a landing, the rocket exploded.

A prototype of the Starship rocket exploded in May 2020 too. After the engine was ignited, the rocket was engulfed in flames, damaging the site of the test as well. After this incident, Elon Musk had directed the company to focus on crewed flight instead of Starship missions.

Bullying

The Guardian reported that Musk was badly bullied at school. He was once pushed down a flight of stairs and had to be hospitalised. The bullies threw Musk down a set of stairs and beat him until he blacked out, said author Ashlee Vance in his book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.”

Near-death experience

While vacationing in South Africa, Elon Musk contracted cerebral malaria. The billionaire said that he could be saved only because of chloroquine. It was a severe case and it took six months for him to recover.

