Happy Birthday Elon Musk: From Iron Man 2 to The Simpsons, Times Tesla CEO Made Acting Cameo Over The Years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELON MUSK: SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is arguably the most popular tech billionaire. It is because not only is he a trailblazing business tycoon but also a recurring face in pop culture. Best part? Musk never shies away from sharing his take on memes, a significant part of today’s pop culture.

Overseeing a magnanimous empire, one is forced to wonder how he manages to get time for his other shenanigans, but Musk, without a failure, surprises us all. He has been a part of many popular shows and movies and has contributed to them with his cameos. As Musk turns 51, let’s take a look at his pop culture appearances and Acting Cameos.

Iron Man 2

Musk is a real-life Iron Man and rightly so, gave a cameo in the second instalment in the Iron Man franchise. In fact, the character of Tony Stark was inspired by Musk. He had reportedly lent the Space X facility to shoot several scenes for the film. The Simpsons

Getting added to the list of impressive guests on the highly popular show, Musk appeared in the 26th season of The Simpsons. In the episode titled Musk Who Fell to Earth, Musk lands his Dragon 2 spacecraft in the Simpsons’ backyard. Big Bang Theory

A brief cameo of Musk was also a part of the show that offered a unique combination of science and humour. Musk shared the screen on the show Big Bang Theory with one of the characters named Howard Wolowitz. South Park

Musk appeared on this hilarious animated show several times in Season 18 and 20. The show features four, too real, kids Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny. In the episode titled Handicar, Musk participates in Wacky Races and drives his Tesla D. Young Sheldon

A spin-off of the sitcom Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon features the life of Sheldon Cooper, when he was an unusual but genius kid. Musk appeared on an episode titled A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac, where it shows how Musk got the idea of a reusable, landing rocket from young Sheldon’s notebook. Rick and Morty

A mind-boggling creation by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty, too, had a Musk cameo. In Season 4, he featured as Musk from an alternative universe. He appeared on the show as “Elon Tusk,” and featured a pair of tusks that justified the name. Why Him?

This 2016 movie featured the likes of Bryan Cranston, James Franco, and Jonah Hill. Musk appeared in the movie as a guy Bryan’s character, Ned Fleming, meets at the bar. He gets introduced in the movie as “Tesla’s Elon Musk.”

