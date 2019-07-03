Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: 5 Times The Turbanator Slayed it on Instagram

Besides being one of the best cricketers, Harbhajan also owns an impressive Instagram account. His account is filled with his personal updates and pictures.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: 5 Times The Turbanator Slayed it on Instagram
Picture courtesy (Getty Images)
Loading...

Harbhajan Singh known for his skillful bowling turns 39 years old today, and we couldn't be more excited. One of best players to play in the Indian cricket team, The Turbanator is appreciated all around the world for his significant innings. He is loved for his wit and sarcasm and is also an inspiration to many people. Besides being one of the best cricketers, Harbhajan also owns an impressive Instagram account. His account is filled with his personal updates and pictures. So as Bhajji turns a day older, here are the 5 times he slayed the Instagram:

Goofing around with Ranveer Singh

In this series of pictures, Harbhajan Singh could be seen posing with Gully boy Ranveer Singh. This post captioned as " Come on ** let’s do it today *

* kya bolta hai Lala @ranveersingh gully boys * india vs Pakistan" dates back to India vs Pakistan match.

Punjabi Munda

Dressed in a white kurta and a red turban, Bhaji looks dapper as he stares into space. He also complimented the picture by writing a caption in Punjabi.

Happy Birthday Sachin

Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to wish Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday. He posed a throwback picture where he and Sachin can be seen goofing around.

Picture Perfect Family

View this post on Instagram

My number one priority ❤️

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on

This picture is giving some major family goals. Dressed in a casual sweatshirt and white sneakers, Harbhajan could be seen spending some quality time with his family.

Family Goals

On Mother's Day, Harbhajan posted a cute family picture featuring his mom, wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya. He captioned the photograph as HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO MY MAA AND MY DAUGHTERS MAA @geetabasra I LOVE YOU MAA❤"

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram