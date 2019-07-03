Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: 5 Times The Turbanator Slayed it on Instagram

Harbhajan Singh known for his skillful bowling turns 39 years old today, and we couldn't be more excited. One of best players to play in the Indian cricket team, The Turbanator is appreciated all around the world for his significant innings. He is loved for his wit and sarcasm and is also an inspiration to many people. Besides being one of the best cricketers, Harbhajan also owns an impressive Instagram account. His account is filled with his personal updates and pictures. So as Bhajji turns a day older, here are the 5 times he slayed the Instagram:

Goofing around with Ranveer Singh

In this series of pictures, Harbhajan Singh could be seen posing with Gully boy Ranveer Singh. This post captioned as " Come on ** let’s do it today *

* kya bolta hai Lala @ranveersingh gully boys * india vs Pakistan" dates back to India vs Pakistan match.

Punjabi Munda

Dressed in a white kurta and a red turban, Bhaji looks dapper as he stares into space. He also complimented the picture by writing a caption in Punjabi.

Happy Birthday Sachin

Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to wish Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday. He posed a throwback picture where he and Sachin can be seen goofing around.

Picture Perfect Family

This picture is giving some major family goals. Dressed in a casual sweatshirt and white sneakers, Harbhajan could be seen spending some quality time with his family.

Family Goals

On Mother's Day, Harbhajan posted a cute family picture featuring his mom, wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya. He captioned the photograph as HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO MY MAA AND MY DAUGHTERS MAA @geetabasra I LOVE YOU MAA❤"