Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: 5 Times The Turbanator Slayed it on Instagram
Besides being one of the best cricketers, Harbhajan also owns an impressive Instagram account. His account is filled with his personal updates and pictures.
Picture courtesy (Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh known for his skillful bowling turns 39 years old today, and we couldn't be more excited. One of best players to play in the Indian cricket team, The Turbanator is appreciated all around the world for his significant innings. He is loved for his wit and sarcasm and is also an inspiration to many people. Besides being one of the best cricketers, Harbhajan also owns an impressive Instagram account. His account is filled with his personal updates and pictures. So as Bhajji turns a day older, here are the 5 times he slayed the Instagram:
Goofing around with Ranveer Singh
In this series of pictures, Harbhajan Singh could be seen posing with Gully boy Ranveer Singh. This post captioned as " Come on ** let’s do it today *
* kya bolta hai Lala @ranveersingh gully boys * india vs Pakistan" dates back to India vs Pakistan match.
Punjabi Munda
Dressed in a white kurta and a red turban, Bhaji looks dapper as he stares into space. He also complimented the picture by writing a caption in Punjabi.
Happy Birthday Sachin
Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to wish Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday. He posed a throwback picture where he and Sachin can be seen goofing around.
Picture Perfect Family
This picture is giving some major family goals. Dressed in a casual sweatshirt and white sneakers, Harbhajan could be seen spending some quality time with his family.
Family Goals
On Mother's Day, Harbhajan posted a cute family picture featuring his mom, wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya. He captioned the photograph as HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO MY MAA AND MY DAUGHTERS MAA @geetabasra I LOVE YOU MAA❤"
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teenagers in Jaipur 'Faking' Their Age on Aadhaar to Watch A-rated Kabir Singh in Theatre
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- 'Watch Game on Mute': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Biased Commentary' in India vs Bangladesh
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s