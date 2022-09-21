Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor: From Poo to Geet, These Bebo Memes Are Forever

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, and it’s as good a time as any to look at the iconic memes that her roles in Bollywood have delivered. Be it Geet in Jab We Met or Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, her roles left an indelible print in collective psyche: they were female characters free of the shackles of Bollywood’s quintessential “sanskaari” woman. Sure, Poo could be shallow or sometimes even downright obnoxious, Geet’s optimism bordered on naivete, but they were women who existed outside of the ideal Bollywood heroine trope and refreshingly, did not end up being “punished” for their “transgressions”. Geet is her own favourite and Poo is the only one who dares to ask Poo: “How dare you?”

Kareena herself is known to be unabashed about her opinions and doesn’t hold back from appreciating herself on occasion. All these years later, these memes have not gone out of fashion.

From "mai apni favourite hun" to "mai apni therapist hun" – we all grew up — (+cutie enemy)مریم (@no0r_maryam) October 7, 2021

Poo’s dialogues from K3G have a different fanbase. pic.twitter.com/Q4awmjP901 — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) January 28, 2019

poo from k3g and the new harry styles video are cinematic parallels pic.twitter.com/l58i5Uq9qr — radhika (@ughrads) March 31, 2022

Ready to make her OTT debut with Netflix, Kareena is currently set to appear in a murder mystery titled The Devotion of Suspect X. Directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, the murder mystery is based on Japanese bestseller and award-winning novel by Keigo Higashino of the same name.

