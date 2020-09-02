Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves. We Made a List to Remind Everyone Why You Are the Purest

Actor Keanu Reeves, the internet's favourite celebrity, turned 56 on Wednesday. From wholesome memes on him to obsessing over how chivalrous the Matrix star is, fans simply cannot get enough of him.

Almost nine years ago, a picture of Keanu Reeves went viral on social media where Keanu, the internet's favourite boyfriend, can be sitting on a roadside bench, eating a sandwich and looking miserable. Little did the actor know that he would go on to become one of the cult memes on social media.

Don't call yourself a millennial if you haven't seen the "sad Keanu" memes yet.

Keanu has had a diverse career in Hollywood spanning over thirty years. During this period, he has acted in countless movies and proved himself as a versatile actor.

More than his roles, he has built quite a reputation of being one of the most generous and nicest guys in Hollywood. All you have to do is Google stories on him online, and you'll be bombarded with anecdotes which establish what a gem of a person he really is.

There's a reason why Keanu has managed to retain his position as a celebrated star. Most of us remember that video where he is asked about what happens to people when they die. His answer, simple and heartfelt, took our breath away. In a few words, Keanu stated the most obvious yet oft-ignored fact - "when people die, those who love them miss them". Made you tear up? Yes, same.

Exactly one year ago, YouTuber PewDiePie, whose claim to fame has been online commentating and taking digs at absurd Internet content, posted a video praising Keanu. In the video, he broke down why the people loved the actor and why he's conquering the internet all over again.

Keanu has had his share of sadness; his tragic past is well-known and has been spoken about often. Yet, despite adverse circumstances, he has managed to retain the title of most generous and humble individuals the world has come across. A true gentleman, without a doubt.

Also, did you know that he donated eighty per cent of his earnings from the Matrix series? His sister had been diagnosed with leukaemia and she was cured; he ensured that his hard-earned money went to a good cause. And the best part is, Keanu never publicizes the work he does for charity.

A few months ago, Keanu promised a 15-minute private date in exchange to raise money for an Idaho-based children's cancer charity. The actor promised to answer questions and share a virtual glass of wine in a Zoom call to the highest bidder in a nearly 50-lot auction for Camp Rainbow Gold.

Need more reasons to fall in love with him all over again?

Also, did you know that Keanu is soon going to be back with the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise? The shooting for the film had to be shut down abruptly when the coronavirus pandemic hit; but now, the actor has announced that he has resumed shooting in Berlin.

You're breathtaking, Keanu.