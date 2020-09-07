BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Happy Birthday, Netflix Apte': Fans Troll OTT Platform's Obsession With Radhika on Her Special Day

Radhika Apte birthday memes. (Credit: Twitter/Netflix India)

Netflix India is celebrating 'Happy Radhika-Ap Day' as the 'omnipresent' actress on the popular streaming platform turns a year older on Monday.

Buzz Staff

Netflix's love for Radhika Apte knows no bounds. The OTT platform can't get enough of Bollywood actress. Ghoul, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hai , the list goes on. And well you can almost say that Netflix has pretty much become synonymous with Apte and Monday marks another evidence of it.

Like many others, Netflix India is celebrating 'Happy Radhika-Ap Day' as the 'omnipresent' actress turned a year older on September 7.

Expressing their delight on the actress' birthday, Netflix took to Twitter and wrote: "Wishing everyone a happy Radhika Ap-day on our favourite day of the year! Happy birthday."

Also Read: Netflix's Favourite Radhika Apte is Back With 'Raat Akeli Hai' and Twitter Had a Field Day With Memes

Not an unusual event, Netflix's obsession with Apte once again caught the eyes of netizens, who rejoiced the humorous birthday wish for 'Netflix ki jaan'.

This hasn't been the first of the instances, where Netflix hasn't shied away from showering love for the actress.

In July, Netflix India had launched the trailer of the highly anticipated upcoming movie, Raat Akeli Hai — the whodunit mystery-thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Ila Arun in lead roles. And with the release of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starring trailer, netizens had once again taken to social media platform to flood it with memes and jokes around the ever-lasting Netflix-Radhika love story.

On July 31, when Raat Akeli hai started streaming, Netflix posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “It’s FriYAY indeed! #RadhikaApte #RaatAkeliHai #NowStreaming”.

Among others, Radhika too couldn’t help laughing on seeing the hilarious clip. She reacted with “hahahahah” to which Netflix replied with a few lines from a song from K3G.

In fact, in 2018, Netflix India also decided to tweak its Instagram bio and express its love to their go-to actress. In one of its posts on Instagram, to prove how hard Netflix crushes on Apte, it said, "We had a crush so intense, we wrote her multiple letters. #TATBILB"

