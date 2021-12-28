Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: 7 Times the Entrepreneur Made Headlines in 2021

Ratan Tata may be one of the most successful businessmen in recent history, but his personality is surely not limited to just that. Tata is also a philanthropist, author and a source of inspiration to many of us. At a time when people retire and take time to relax, Tata is just not active but at the forefront of many key changes. His life is no less than a school. As he turns 84 today (December 28), we take a look back at his year and the times he caught the imagination of the internet with his social media presence or by just being ‘Ratan Tata’.

When he proved that no time is too late

The easiest excuse to not try new things is that ‘it’s too late’ but is it ever too late? Tata doesn’t think so. In his 80s, Tata decided to revive his love for piano and music. Sharing a post on Instagram, Tata revealed that he used to play the piano in his childhood and now wanted to dedicate more time to learn it again. The post showing Tata playing the piano got a lot of love and encouragement from the internet.

Air India’s Home Coming

Nearly 67 years after Air India was acquired by the Government of India, the airline returned to its original owners. The Tatas won the bid to acquire the airline and it was not just a historical moment for the business group but for the country as well. People could not stop appreciating Tata’s dedication to his ancestor’s legacy. Air India was founded by JRD Tata with a capital of Rs 2 lakh back in 1932.

Push for a cleaner environment

On Environment Day this year, Tata talked about the need to work for a cleaner environment on priority. In his tweet, he encouraged people to live a healthy and caring lifestyle where we not only focus on our health but also that of the planet and other’s living in it.

Tata once washed Dishes at Restaurants in the US

All big stories have humble beginnings and Tata’s life was no exception. Tata moved to the US after completing his schooling in Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. He was fascinated by flying aeroplanes but back then he did not have enough money to pay the flying school fees. So he worked at many odd jobs including washing dishes and utensils at restaurants to collect fees for the flying school.

When his helicopter’s engine stopped mid-air

Another fascinating story of Tata’s flying adventure was when his helicopter engine stopped working mid-air due to water in it. However, Tata held his nerves like a true pilot and the engine kind of surged again. This repeated two-three times but Tata managed to make a safe landing.

Love for Dogs

Tata shared a photo of Tata Hotel’s employee sharing his umbrella with a stray dog during heavy rains. The Instagram Stories got a lot of appreciative reactions from netizens. Tata Groups’s iconic headquarter known as the Bombay House also has a kennel for stray dogs where they have a room of their own along with toys, food, water and a play area. Tata is known for his love for the canines and even has a pet named Goa.

When a woman used Tata’s car number plate

Tata received an e-challan for a traffic violation without actually flouting any norm. Tata Group’s official complained about the wrong challan and it was discovered that a Mumbai woman has been using Tata’s fake car number plate to take advantage of numerology.

