Happy Birthday, Rohit Sharma: Cricket Fans Celebrate Hitman's Special Day With Special Wishes

India cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his birthday today (April 30). To make the day special, Rohit’s fans and colleagues from the cricketing world extended their warm wishes.

One of the first wishes came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India who shared a clip of ‘The Hitman’s’ show in Test cricket format.

“Happy Birthday, Hitman. On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata,” read the tweet.

Happy Birthday, Hitman



On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata #HappyBirthdayRohit — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

Extending their birthday wish the master of pull shot, the International Cricket Council shared four clips in a single post which shows the right-handed batsman nailing the ‘pull shot’.

364 international appearances

14,029 runs

39 centuries



Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Wishing their captain a happy birthday, Mumbai Indians (MI) took to Twitter to share Rohit’s best moments with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. “As the clock strikes, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay,” MI tweeted.

Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/E2ToRIkGIS — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

Rohit’s teammate Suresh Raina penned a quirky birthday note for the ace batsman. Sharing a picture from one of the IPL matches between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Raina wrote, “Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit”.

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami submitted an adorable wish for his ‘true friend’.

“Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!,” read the tweet.

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Cricketer Khaleel Ahmed also took to social media to send his best wishes.

You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2020

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari also extended his warm wishes on ‘Hitman Day’.

Happy birthday @ImRo45

Have a wonderful year ahead. #HappyBirthdayHitman — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 30, 2020

Here are some of the wishes posted by Hitman’s fans:

Happy Birthday @ImRo45 ❤



Timing, elegance, and power in your range hitting is so eye catching.

Delightful to watch!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/HRDuQJkEFA — Âditya Pandey (@wakeupaadi) April 30, 2020

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the best thing ever happened to our @mipaltan

family. #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/g9yNoIySOf — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 30, 2020

Most hundreds in an ODI Series/Tournament

5 Rohit Sharma (WC 2019)

4 Kumar Sangakkara (WC 2015)



- The Second Player to Score Five 100s in a Series/Tournament in international Cricket (Clyde Walcott WI vs Aus in 1955 Also Scored Five 100s)#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/GM9ho8Ybvm — We Love Rohit (@WeLoveRohit) April 30, 2020

#HappyBirthdayRohit. Happy bornday Hitman Rohit Sharma ji...@ImRo45 my favourite batman...have fabulous day Hitman... pic.twitter.com/oI1w1fXEK0 — pravi pk (@praveen27071992) April 30, 2020