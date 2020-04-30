BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Happy Birthday, Rohit Sharma: Cricket Fans Celebrate Hitman's Special Day With Special Wishes

File screenshot Hotstar / ICC | Tweeted by @wakeupaadi.

File screenshot Hotstar / ICC | Tweeted by @wakeupaadi.

India's opening batsman and power-hitter Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday.

India cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his birthday today (April 30). To make the day special, Rohit’s fans and colleagues from the cricketing world extended their warm wishes.

One of the first wishes came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India who shared a clip of ‘The Hitman’s’ show in Test cricket format.

“Happy Birthday, Hitman. On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata,” read the tweet.

Extending their birthday wish the master of pull shot, the International Cricket Council shared four clips in a single post which shows the right-handed batsman nailing the ‘pull shot’.

Wishing their captain a happy birthday, Mumbai Indians (MI) took to Twitter to share Rohit’s best moments with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. “As the clock strikes, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay,” MI tweeted.

Rohit’s teammate Suresh Raina penned a quirky birthday note for the ace batsman. Sharing a picture from one of the IPL matches between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Raina wrote, “Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit”.

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami submitted an adorable wish for his ‘true friend’.

“Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!,” read the tweet.

Cricketer Khaleel Ahmed also took to social media to send his best wishes.

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari also extended his warm wishes on ‘Hitman Day’.

Here are some of the wishes posted by Hitman’s fans:

