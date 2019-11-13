'Happy Birthday Shoham': 6-Year-Old Celebrating Birthday in Bomb Shelter Becomes Face of Israel-Palestine Crisis

An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed the top Commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, Bahaa Abu al-Ata, which resulted in fighters in Gaza firing over 150 rockets towards Israel. As a response, Israel carried out a series of air strikes on Gaza, which resulted in the death of 10 Palestinians.

As the firing continued from both sides, Israel was put under complete lockdown with several people rushing to bomb shelters in order to protect themselves. One such boy is Shoham, whose story has gone viral on social media. Shoham, whose last name remains unknown, had to spend his sixth birthday in a bomb shelter, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Today is Shoham's 6th birthday. Instead of celebrating his birthday with friends, Shoham spent the last 12 hours in a bomb shelter while Islamic Jihad fired dozens of rockets at #Israel from #Gaza. We‘ll continue to defend Shoham & all the people of Israel from terror. pic.twitter.com/df9Bb8QvdU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2019

While Shoham is just one of the many Israelis whose daily lives stood disrupted for no fault of theirs, his plight becomes symbolic of the suffering and torture that kids both in Palestine and Israel have to endure on a regular basis. While most kids around the world are fortunate enough to celebrate their birthdays, kids like Shoham only receive sleepless nights of fear and terror as birthday presents. Israeli Defense Forces' tweet caught the attention of many Indians, who began trending #Shoham and #IndiaWithIsrael on Twitter. Most lauded Shoham for putting up a brave face during such crisis, while others wished him on his birthday and hoped for a better and brighter future for him and others like him.

— shantanu Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@shaan9100) November 13, 2019

Give him the best birthday🎂🎉🎁 gift as end of jihad Happy birthday Shoham #indiawithisreal #JiHadEnough have no mercy with those bastards https://t.co/htrjrlg5mI — Jitu Jitendra (@JituJitendra13) November 13, 2019

Happy Birthday Shoham !! And thank you IDF for protecting these kids from radical islamic terrorists who are revered as Austere Religious Scholars by the terrorists in the media @washingtonpost @nytimes https://t.co/sfKUFEXRfo — YoungMonk (@YoungMonk3) November 12, 2019

Happy birthday brother. 💐god bless you 🙏🙏. Shoham brother, there is nothing to worry. The armed force of Israel is with you... Israeli 🇮🇱🇮🇱brothers and sisters.. Love for Israel🇮🇱 from India🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 ❤🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱#EnDTerrorism@IDF https://t.co/k4zpRaGq2J — Anurag Shukla (shubham) (@anuragshukla981) November 12, 2019

Happy Birthday Shoham. This birthday is not something you'll ever forget. It's disheartening to see a birthday being celebrated in such a way, but it'll have something that you'll learn. And grow up stronger. We ♥️ you. Love from #India #indiawithisrael — Ayyub Ali Khan Razdhan (@Randy_Ayyub) November 13, 2019

In solidarity with SHOHAM, a brave boy who is valiantly standing up to islamic terrorism, a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY.. from india. — R.Shyamvarna (श्यामवर्णा) 🇮🇳 (@rsinha358) November 12, 2019

