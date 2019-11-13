Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Happy Birthday Shoham': 6-Year-Old Celebrating Birthday in Bomb Shelter Becomes Face of Israel-Palestine Crisis

Israeli Defense Forces' tweet caught the attention of many Indians, who began trending #Shoham and #IndiaWithIsrael on Twitter.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
'Happy Birthday Shoham': 6-Year-Old Celebrating Birthday in Bomb Shelter Becomes Face of Israel-Palestine Crisis
Image: Twitter/ Israeli Defense Forces

An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed the top Commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, Bahaa Abu al-Ata, which resulted in fighters in Gaza firing over 150 rockets towards Israel. As a response, Israel carried out a series of air strikes on Gaza, which resulted in the death of 10 Palestinians.

As the firing continued from both sides, Israel was put under complete lockdown with several people rushing to bomb shelters in order to protect themselves. One such boy is Shoham, whose story has gone viral on social media. Shoham, whose last name remains unknown, had to spend his sixth birthday in a bomb shelter, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

While Shoham is just one of the many Israelis whose daily lives stood disrupted for no fault of theirs, his plight becomes symbolic of the suffering and torture that kids both in Palestine and Israel have to endure on a regular basis. While most kids around the world are fortunate enough to celebrate their birthdays, kids like Shoham only receive sleepless nights of fear and terror as birthday presents. Israeli Defense Forces' tweet caught the attention of many Indians, who began trending #Shoham and #IndiaWithIsrael on Twitter. Most lauded Shoham for putting up a brave face during such crisis, while others wished him on his birthday and hoped for a better and brighter future for him and others like him.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

