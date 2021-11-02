Happy Birthday SRK: Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved He's the 'Baazigar' of Twitter

The meme, ‘here King, you dropped this, 👑’ was made for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Legendary actor, and the ‘King’ or ‘Badshaah’ of Bollywood turns 56 today. For almost three decades, Khan has managed to mesmerize audiences young and old with his acting, style, personality and of course, the dimples. Khan, who started his journey back in 1988, hails from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 27 years in the Hindi film industry, he has attained stardom through his determination, hard work, and talent. Khan, who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off-screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry. But other than just the big screen, his personality radiates on Twitter too. Here’s all the time he’s had the last laugh on the platform.

When a fan asked if SRK would help him get a date for prom.

@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you….ha ha.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

And his humble advice afterwards.

@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love…and pepper it with a bit of humour.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2015

When a fan during his #AskSRK session had asked, “Accha kuch Urdu main shed-shayri sunaye?"

Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein… https://t.co/l4FzgtZfYg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

When someone asked if he would pick, “bollywood or Hollywood?"

Bech rahe ho kya??? https://t.co/V2nU2szGoA— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

When you’re asked a dodgy question.

Don't ask dodgy questions. https://t.co/3wCpbUJOfT— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

When a fan asked for his mobile number.

Of course and should I send you a photocopy of my Aadhar card also??? https://t.co/Qno5IeJMNK— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

When a ‘garib’ asked for a reply.

Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

2+2 is 4 minus 1 that’s 3. Quick maths.

@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014

The reason behind his cute dimples? Born this way.

@Aditi_Kulkarni_ as lady Gaga would say I was born this way— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2015

When someone asked if he was planning on selling Mannat.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

When a Twitter user asked SRK if he too had become jobless like the user. To this, the actor replied, “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh…" Roughly translated, this means, “People who don’t do anything… They…"

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

When he gave us a science lesson.

Pluto is no longer a planet…just informing. https://t.co/lXqDI0ql87— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

When a fan asked him about the colour of his underwear.

I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions. https://t.co/QEq9AIbXZ7— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

When someone asked what was the secret of his energy. (The answer was not Boost.)

Sunlight and Moonlight. I am like Jaadu but on a 24/7 high. https://t.co/X9WD3MnToL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. That is how he was introduced recently by Hollywood’s David Letterman for his talk show on Netflix. And if you know anything about SRK or Bollywood’s “King Khan", you would know what that means. Happy birthday, King.

