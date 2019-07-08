'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day

One of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly turns a year older today.

The Dada of Indian cricket, who is appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India, was known for his fiery personality both on and off the field, made memorable by him taking off his jersey and swinging it in the air at the balcony of Lord's.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his quirky social media posts and currently performing his commentary duties in the ongoing World Cup, was among the firsts to wish Ganguly on Twitter, in his own Viru style.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sehwag wrote, "Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99! 56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You !"

Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019

The former India batsman accompanied the tweet with Ganguly's famed image from Lords and his career statistics.

Apart from Sehwag, VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to wish Saurav Ganguly on his birthday.

VVS Laxman wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada”