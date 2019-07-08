Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his quirky social media posts, was among the firsts to wish Ganguly on Twitter, in his own Viru style.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
Image posted by @virendersehwag.
Loading...

One of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly turns a year older today.

The Dada of Indian cricket, who is appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India, was known for his fiery personality both on and off the field, made memorable by him taking off his jersey and swinging it in the air at the balcony of Lord's.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his quirky social media posts and currently performing his commentary duties in the ongoing World Cup, was among the firsts to wish Ganguly on Twitter, in his own Viru style.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sehwag wrote, "Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99! 56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You !"

The former India batsman accompanied the tweet with Ganguly's famed image from Lords and his career statistics.

Apart from Sehwag, VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to wish Saurav Ganguly on his birthday.

VVS Laxman wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram