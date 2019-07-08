'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his quirky social media posts, was among the firsts to wish Ganguly on Twitter, in his own Viru style.
Image posted by @virendersehwag.
One of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly turns a year older today.
The Dada of Indian cricket, who is appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India, was known for his fiery personality both on and off the field, made memorable by him taking off his jersey and swinging it in the air at the balcony of Lord's.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his quirky social media posts and currently performing his commentary duties in the ongoing World Cup, was among the firsts to wish Ganguly on Twitter, in his own Viru style.
Taking to the microblogging site, Sehwag wrote, "Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99! 56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You !"
Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019
The former India batsman accompanied the tweet with Ganguly's famed image from Lords and his career statistics.
Apart from Sehwag, VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to wish Saurav Ganguly on his birthday.
VVS Laxman wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada”
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019: How Politicians Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman’s Maiden Budget
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Your Complete Guide to Set Top Box Choices, Binge And Multi TV
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Satire: Dhoni's Role & Other Elephant in the Room Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019: Wrong to Say India Lost to England Because of Us: Sarfaraz
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s