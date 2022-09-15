Happy Engineer's Day: Twitter Flooded With Memes as People Celebrate OG 'All-rounders'

Every year India celebrates National Engineer’s day on September 15 in order to honour the achievements of the great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Not just India, but Visvesvaraya’s great works are celebrated in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. He was one of India’s top engineers and was awarded the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna. He undertook several complex projects and managed to deliver remarkable infrastructural results.

On the occasion of Engineer’s day, people took to Twitter and bombarded the platform with memes. The day has the funniest jokes and comments all across social media. Have a look for yourself:

When you have done civil engineering But everyone calls you mistri : #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/OydIBoPtI4 — Shubham Kumar 🕶️ (@shubhamcastic43) September 15, 2022

To all the All Rounders out there…

Happy #EngineersDay : pic.twitter.com/70OSSBmIHQ — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 15, 2021

On a serious note, kudos to the engineers who successfully complete their engineering studies which also includes MBA. #EngineersDay — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 15, 2019

The meme which perfectly defines the attitude of an Engineer irrespective of any topic#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/HUD60FOufj — contentcity (@contentcity1) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, apart from his contributions in the field of engineering, Visvesvaraya was also called the “precursor of economic planning in India”, according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). His books, “Reconstructing India” and “Planned Economy of India” were published in 1920 and 1934. Also, he was awarded knight in 1915 while serving as the Diwan of Mysore.

In 2018, Google launched a Doodle on his birthday to celebrate his genius works.

