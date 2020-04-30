BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Happy' Hypoxia: Coronavirus Patients Might Experience Drop in Oxygen Without Even Realising it

Silent hypoxia is emerging as a worrying symptom of coronavirus | Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

Silent hypoxia is emerging as a worrying symptom of coronavirus | Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

Silent hypoxia is emerging as a worrying symptom of COVID-19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 8:17 PM IST
Share this:

The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 has continued to surprise doctors and medical health professionals across the world with its novelty. And now, a new symptom has allegedly been showing up in patients that has the medical community concerned.

A condition dubbed as "silent" hypoxia by doctors has been killing a number of patients of coronavirus. Hypoxia is a state when the body experiences dangerously low levels of blood oxygen. A patient with such low levels of oxygen in their blood would typically show signs of breathlessness. Since COVID-19 affects the lungs and the respiratory system, it is common for patients to experience hypoxia.

In case of silent hypoxia, however, the patient does not experience or display any of the symptoms of oxygen loss such as gasping due to constriction of breathing. They are alert and don't feel weakened. The symptom is raising concerns about patients who come to the hospital or other doctors with symptoms that are much more acute that they seem to be upon initial inspection.

"One of the presentations of COVID may be silent hypoxia, when people are unaware they are deprived of oxygen and yet they are functioning," Philadelphia based Dr. Hussein Kiliddar told ABC.

Doctors are now referring to such patients as "silent hypoxics" or "happy hpoxics" and such instances are anecdotally being reported across the United States, the report said.

Hypoxia may not be imminently life-threatening but could lead to severe complications amid patients of coronavirus if not given timely treatment, causing higher mortality rates.

As of Thursday, there were over 3.2 million confirmed and active cases pf coronavirus across the world with the global death toll crossing 2.2 lakh.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres