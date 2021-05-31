'Happy in Our Heart': Bellary's Centenarian Couple Defeats Covid-19, Felicitated by Neighbours

Living long, healthy, and together these days is an achievement in itself. But, here is a couple who has not just crossed the 100-year mark but also defeated the deadly coronavirus with grace. Eeranna (103) and Eeramma (101) are leading a peaceful life with children, grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren in Tambaraguddi village of Bellary district.

The couple tested positive for Covid-19 15 days ago and were asymptomatic. They both decided to isolate themselves at their home together and continued with the Covid treatment. After 12 days of isolation, they tested negative and came out of the house. The neighbors felicitated the couple and celebrated their victory over the virus.

Once into farming, Eeramma and Eerappa say positive thoughts are the only means to a better life. “We eat simple food and spend a lot of time with each other. I have toiled my life hard in my youth. We never fall short of topics to chat about. If you are happy in your heart, then nothing can harm you says Eerappa," with a broad toothless smile on his face.

Eeramma says everyone asks them what is the secret for their long life and she really doesn’t know. “People keep asking me, do you both fight? What do you eat? How do you manage to stay healthy? But I really don’t have the answer. We have always been contented with all that we have. By the grace of God, we are together for this long. This indeed is a privilege and I am always grateful to have a family," she quips.

The neighbors feel blessed to have the elderly couple around. “We see people doing all sorts of drama to even go to the hospital and get checked for covid. These two were very cooperative with every rule that the health workers told them. They followed the guidelines to the T and have been cured. If such old people can be fine after the infection, why should young people fear? This is a very encouraging factor for everyone," says Jayamma a neighbor.

The couple has 7 children and lives with their son and two grandchildren in their village home.

