Happy New Year? Congress Tweets 2018 Recap Video, Accidentally Includes Kiki Challenge



They thought their hate would divide us, little did they know, love will always unite us. #HappyNewYear India, here’s looking ahead to love and oneness. pic.twitter.com/QGECKJ0zQZ

2018: whichever way you look at it, and no matter what your political or socio-political leaning, we can all agree that it's been one heck of a ride. The news cycle this year has been a ceaseless tableau of flash-points of some of the modern world's most pressing crises, horrendous natural and man-made disasters and other depressing news, punctuated with odd moments of hope, joy and resilience.In the run-up to the 2019 general elections in India, the Congress party decided to make one last pitch for next year in 2018, by posting a small video 'recap' of 2018 on its Twitter handle.The first minute of the video makes for grim viewing, recapitulating some of the largest (and most terrible) stories of 2018, from Kerala's floods to violence in the Kashmir to various protests being met with brutal police response to scams like Nirav Modi's flight from justice. 'But (as the video notes in somber black-and-white text) 2018 was NOT about HATE, 2018 was about LOVE, JOY, CHEER, RESISTANCE...', with all the positive words scrolling on the screen set against a backdrop of Rahul Gandhi speaking.The montage goes on to show images from the more positive stories from 2018, punctuated with various stills of RaGa interacting with the people, hugging Modi in parliament and other lighter moments.Mere political posturing is what most would dismiss it as and they would be correct. Alas then that the Congress social media team added one particularly dumb moment from 2018 in their celebration of the year's feel-good moments. See if you can spot it in the video below (hint: it's at 2:32).Yes, the Congress included people taking the dangerous, and frankly foolish, Kiki challange, which swept across the world, including India, and involved people jumping out of moving cars to the tune of a hit song by Canadian rapper Drake.This faux-pas was noted by several viewers, who pointed it out with the glee of little children and large trolls, as can be noted from the comments on the Congress video.Thankfully, there's only one day left of 2018, you guys. Happy New Year