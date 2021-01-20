'Happy Old Man': Greta Thunberg Takes Dig at Donald Trump as Pic of Him Leaving White House Goes Viral

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg had the best response to an image of Donald Trump as the outgoing United States President waved goodbye for the last time as POTUS before exiting the White House on Wednesday ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Inauguration Day. Ahead of the ceremony, Trump was photographed getting into a helicopter after his departing speech.

In his closing address as the President of the United States, Donald Trump says, "I will always fight for you." He didn't mention Biden by name in his final speech as President and also rejected the scripted remarks for this morning's final speech.

The image of the outgoing US President has already gone viral on social media. And of the eyes it caught is that if Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old climate change activist who has always been at loggerheads with Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Thunberg shared the image of Trump and wrote, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"?

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

The tweet seems to be a dig at Trump who had infamously mocked Thunberg earlier as as "very happy young girl". The comments had come a few hours after Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

After outrage regarding his remarks, Trump had gone on to say that the young climate activist behind the global 'Strike for Climate Change' movement, needed 'anger management'.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he had tweeted in December 2019.

With Trump losing the elections and Biden set to become the next US President, Thunberg's tweet seems to be the perfect response to Trump, who lost no opportunities to take potshots at the Swedish activist whenever he could. Within just minutes of being posted, the tweet has over two thousand retweets and nearly a million likes.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews where he will board Air Force One.