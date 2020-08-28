Happy Onam: Mahabali's 'New Normal' Spreads Awareness about Face Mask in This Funny Video

Central, state governments and various famous personalities have in their own ways spread awareness about the importance of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the coronavirus at bay.

As Kerala is celebrating Onam, an animated video has surfaced on social media highlighting the importance of masks through Maveli, a pot-bellied emperor.

In the video directed by Suvi Vijay, Maveli can be seen dancing to a peppy tune without the face mask upon returning to Kerala for Onam. But, as the clip progresses, two medical professionals wearing PPE suits arrive in an ambulance and wrap the emperor in a white cloth and put the mask on his face. The two then throw him in the ambulance and take him away. The video ends with a message "Happy Coronam".

Sharing the video, Suvi wrote, "Maveli is coming back to visit us again to celebrate this Onam BUT here he is welcomed in a 'New Normal' way.” He also urged people to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

The video has garnered over 3.3 lakh views and thousands of comments.

Responding to the video, many people just dropped laughing emoji in the comment section, while some appreciated the director for his work.

Few netizens also heaped praise on Suvi and his team for their creative thought.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Kerala government has issued guidelines for Onam. People of the state will have to follow these guidelines till September 2. They are applicable to non-containment zones.