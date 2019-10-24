Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Harbhajan or Bumrah? This Girl's Unique Bowling Action Has Stumped Twitter

The video, shared by Aakash Chopra, immediately went viral on social media with many claiming that the girl's action showed a unique mix of Harbhajan Singh and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
Harbhajan or Bumrah? This Girl's Unique Bowling Action Has Stumped Twitter
Screenshot from video tweeted by @cricketaakash.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has tweeted a video in which a girl can be seen copying out-of-favour off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling action.

"Hey Harbhajan Singh, looks like you're her inspiration...like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country," Aakash said along with a 15-second video he tweeted on Wednesday.

The video immediately went viral on social media with many netizens also claiming that the girl's action also shows similarities with that of Jasprit Bumrah's.

Harbhajan and Aakash both have been part of the Hindi commentary team for the recent matches of Team India.

Recently, it was announced that the ace off-spinner will be making his big-screen debut in Tamil cinema. He will make his debut in a Santhanam film titled "Dikkiloona".

Harbhajan, 39, last played for India in a T20I against UAE in March, 2016. He has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is in which he scalped 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.

