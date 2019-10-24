Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Harbhajan or Bumrah? This Girl's Unique Bowling Action Has Stumped Twitter
The video, shared by Aakash Chopra, immediately went viral on social media with many claiming that the girl's action showed a unique mix of Harbhajan Singh and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.
Screenshot from video tweeted by @cricketaakash.
Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has tweeted a video in which a girl can be seen copying out-of-favour off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling action.
"Hey Harbhajan Singh, looks like you're her inspiration...like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country," Aakash said along with a 15-second video he tweeted on Wednesday.
The video immediately went viral on social media with many netizens also claiming that the girl's action also shows similarities with that of Jasprit Bumrah's.
Hey @harbhajan_singh, looks like you’re her inspiration....like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country ☺️ #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/Oy6IxV4Zdb— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2019
It looks like mixture of bhajjupa and bumrah.— RM Babariya (@BabariyaRm) October 23, 2019
The video is in slo mo not the bowler - this is more like Bumrah :)— Amit Chaudhary (@4daxis) October 23, 2019
I see little bit of Bumrah in it as well— Rohit Gedam (@RohitGedam29) October 23, 2019
Harbhajan and Aakash both have been part of the Hindi commentary team for the recent matches of Team India.
Recently, it was announced that the ace off-spinner will be making his big-screen debut in Tamil cinema. He will make his debut in a Santhanam film titled "Dikkiloona".
Harbhajan, 39, last played for India in a T20I against UAE in March, 2016. He has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is in which he scalped 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.
