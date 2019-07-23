Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Netizens Call out Harbhajan Singh on 'Bigoted' Tweet about Chandrayaan-2 Success

'Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling', Activist and CPI(ML) member Kavita Krishnan wrote in response.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Netizens Call out Harbhajan Singh on 'Bigoted' Tweet about Chandrayaan-2 Success
Image credit: Twitter/PTI
Even as the entire country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been receiving flak on Twitter for a post that has many accusing him of being a bigot.

Singh, whose controversial tweets have earned him the label of a motormouth Tweeple, chose to take a very peculiar route to congratulate India and ISRO's achievement in launching the lunar probe.

"Some countries have moon on their flags...While some countries having their flags on moon," Singh tweeted. He also added flag emojis of the two 'types' of countries.

Many on Twitter were not surprised to find, however, that the countries listed under those that have "moon on their flags" were all Muslim-dominated countries.

However, many on Twitter reacted strongly to the tweet. Activist and CPI(ML) member Kavita Krishnan wrote a strong retort. "May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling," Krishnan wrote.

Others also joined in the trolling of Singh.

However, some like actor Kasturi Shankar found nothing offensive with the tweet, dismissing it, rather, as a "clever punchline".

