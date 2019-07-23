Netizens Call out Harbhajan Singh on 'Bigoted' Tweet about Chandrayaan-2 Success

Even as the entire country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been receiving flak on Twitter for a post that has many accusing him of being a bigot.

Singh, whose controversial tweets have earned him the label of a motormouth Tweeple, chose to take a very peculiar route to congratulate India and ISRO's achievement in launching the lunar probe.

"Some countries have moon on their flags...While some countries having their flags on moon," Singh tweeted. He also added flag emojis of the two 'types' of countries.

Many on Twitter were not surprised to find, however, that the countries listed under those that have "moon on their flags" were all Muslim-dominated countries.

However, many on Twitter reacted strongly to the tweet. Activist and CPI(ML) member Kavita Krishnan wrote a strong retort. "May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling," Krishnan wrote.

May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this. pic.twitter.com/HMPkexOE2V — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 23, 2019

Others also joined in the trolling of Singh.

Sir, now I Understand what is the Similarity between You and Sunday School??No Class — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) July 22, 2019

Shame on you @harbhajan_singh .Your Tweet is in bad taste and shows Indians in a bad light.You are not a True Sportsman. You are a Communal Person I hope @bcci takes action against You for your Communal Tweet and stops yours Pension .Shame on You. — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) July 22, 2019

Even if you reach Saturn you will still be a small nation trying to one-up Pakistan. No grace at all. Build more toilets. — Meraj Hasan (@_merajhasan) July 22, 2019

New India. Where we celebrate our achievements by mocking others. What a shame. How easily Indians can spoil a happy cheerful mood in a second!! — एकता (@UnityZstrength) July 23, 2019

What a shame, open bigotry. Reaching moon is not the best indicator for development. Some countries with moon on their flags are much ahead on HDI than others who have flags on moon.During a proud national moment, you must add a communal angle, no? Pathetic — Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی (@IchbinUjjaini) July 23, 2019

However, some like actor Kasturi Shankar found nothing offensive with the tweet, dismissing it, rather, as a "clever punchline".