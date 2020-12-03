Harbhajan Singh Thinks Indians Don't Need Covid-19 Vaccine, Twitter Does the Math for Him

"Do we seriously need a vaccine?" asked former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Twitter on Thursday following which the Internet politely reminded the spinner exactly why the Indians (and world) needed it.

With no concrete medication in sight for Covid-19 , a glimmer of hope appeared when a few companies such as Pfizer and Moderna claimed to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 .

But the vaccines aren't fool-proof. Many have since wondered how effective the vaccines really were if all they offered was 90, 94, or 95 percent coverage and not a definite solution. For some, it was a sigh of relief.

Sharing his thoughts on the vaccine situation around the globe, Singh tweeted:

"PFIZER AND BIOTECH Vaccine:

Accuracy *94%

Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%

Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%"

Singh added that the recovery rate among Indians without a vaccine was 93.6%, suggesting that the citizens of India may as well do away with the need for a vaccine altogether.

Calling the tweet "careless", Twitterati bowled one analogy after another to Singh explaining why a country with over a billion population really needed a 100% fool-proof vaccine to exist when the recovery rate was well short of 100.

When Indian batsman can chase 350 runs in an ODI match then why do we need specialist bowlers, even part time bowlers will doWhen a spinner is bowling at slow speed why do we need pads for the legs, our bones are strong enough to sustain#BhajjieLogic ‍♂️https://t.co/pTizpV3tgS — AParajit Bharat (@AparBharat) December 3, 2020

Only 1 batsman has died on the cricket pitch. Do we seriously need helmet, kidney guard, shin guard, chest guard etc..?? — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) December 3, 2020

Do not post such stupid tweets.. ‍♂️‍♂️If there was a 5% chance that the plane will crash, will u board it?A recovery rate of 93.6% means 6.4% will get serious/die.Now calculate the 6.4% of 1.4 billion population!! DO THE MATH!Learn SCIENCE before tweeting@harbhajan_singh — Shubham Misra (@SBM_4007) December 3, 2020

You are just like my fufaji and mamaji on whatsapp family groups. So Cute — Aayush Khandelwal (@JustAayush) December 3, 2020

100-93.6 = 6.4%.(6.4% of Indian population is at risk of death due to Corona).The vaccine will help save 94.5% out of this 6.4% as well.In a country of a billion+ people, that is a huge number.It is a difference between 88,618,262 people dying vs 4,874,004 people dying. — Nandan Pandit (@npandit) December 3, 2020

Seeing the Amount of stupidity in this tweet..I'm literally dying on seeing this as a med student... According to this man's logic, there is no need for vaccination at all, for any disease... All the work that Medicine has Done in all these years, was a waste according to him. pic.twitter.com/A1SSoCfike — Mahendra (@SalujaMah) December 3, 2020

Recovery rate of 93.6 % means 6.4 out of 100 people die. Do u want to be in that list ?95 % effective means you have 95 out of 100 chances of not being in that list. Take you choice ChichaAlso remember recovery also comes up with load of pain, expenses and later complications — Dr.P.S.VishnuVardhan (@drpsvvardhan) December 3, 2020

The percentage of vaccine accuracy are not for those 93.6% who recovered. It's for those remaining 6.4% who are not recovered!! Everyone must be cured!! — Tamizhan (@Indian96023421) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the UK became the first country to authorise a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against coronavirus. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been granted emergency authorisation by British regulators, and the first doses are expected to be rolled out from early next week.

An independent group has been keeping an eye on trial results and side effects from the vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech say there were no serious side effects during the large-scale trials. To date, the Data Monitoring Committee for the study "has not reported any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine," the companies said. The only notable side effect was fatigue in some trial participants.