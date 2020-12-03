News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

Harbhajan Singh Thinks Indians Don't Need Covid-19 Vaccine, Twitter Does the Math for Him

File image of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

File image of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Sharing his thoughts on the vaccine situation around the globe, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh questioned the need for COVID-19 vaccines for Indian population.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

"Do we seriously need a vaccine?" asked former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Twitter on Thursday following which the Internet politely reminded the spinner exactly why the Indians (and world) needed it.

With no concrete medication in sight for Covid-19, a glimmer of hope appeared when a few companies such as Pfizer and Moderna claimed to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19.

But the vaccines aren't fool-proof. Many have since wondered how effective the vaccines really were if all they offered was 90, 94, or 95 percent coverage and not a definite solution. For some, it was a sigh of relief.

Sharing his thoughts on the vaccine situation around the globe, Singh tweeted:

"PFIZER AND BIOTECH Vaccine:

Accuracy *94%

Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%

Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%"

Singh added that the recovery rate among Indians without a vaccine was 93.6%, suggesting that the citizens of India may as well do away with the need for a vaccine altogether.

Calling the tweet "careless", Twitterati bowled one analogy after another to Singh explaining why a country with over a billion population really needed a 100% fool-proof vaccine to exist when the recovery rate was well short of 100.

Meanwhile, the UK became the first country to authorise a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against coronavirus. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been granted emergency authorisation by British regulators, and the first doses are expected to be rolled out from early next week.

An independent group has been keeping an eye on trial results and side effects from the vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech say there were no serious side effects during the large-scale trials. To date, the Data Monitoring Committee for the study "has not reported any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine," the companies said. The only notable side effect was fatigue in some trial participants.


