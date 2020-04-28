Harbhajan Singh Thinks This Bizarre Haircut Can 'Confuse' Coronavirus

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a photograph on Instagram on Tuesday that has left netizens in splits.

The picture shows a man getting a haircut from a roadside barber. But this isn’t just any haircut. The barber creates a whole face on the customer’s scalp with a beard and sunglasses.

Harbhajan linked the photograph with the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world. “Just to confuse coronavirus which side to enter from,” the former Team India spinner wrote in his post. The snap became an instant hit with over 55,000 likes.

Most of the comments on the post included the ‘LOL’ emoji. A user wrote, “I have tried doing a few haircuts Paaji during this lockdown but this is worth trying on a friend”.

Another one said the face on the back will ensure that the person practices social distancing which is must to stop COVID-19.

There was one user who asked Harbhajan if it was the “doosra format for coronavirus”. The doosra was one of Harbhajan’s most potent deliveries during his playing days.

There were many who lauded Harbhajan’s comic timing. “Coronavirus will run after reading this caption,” read one comment.

Harbhajan had recently shared a video in which he thanked the Punjab police officials for standing in the front lines to protect people from Covid-19 and spread awareness about the deadly disease. He is seen sporting a badge that reads Harjeet Singh.

Harjeet is a sub-inspector in the Punjab police force whose hand was chopped off while on coronavirus duty. His hand has been re-joined after successful surgery and he is on the road to recovery.

The Punjab Police had urged people to wear Harjeet’s name proudly on their chest to show solidarity. Harbhajan Singh is a DSP in Punjab Police.