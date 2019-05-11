English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman Defend Gautam Gambhir over 'Derogatory' Pamphlets Against Atishi
Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to AAP's Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia over allegations of spreading 'defamatory' pamphlets.
Image credit: PTI
A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s east Delhi candidate Atishi alleged that her opponent, Bharatiya Janata Party's Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of "derogatory and offensive" pamphlets against her, social media is rife with support for the former Team India cricketer.
Responding to Atishi's allegations that Gambhir distributed pamphlets full of objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her, the cricketer-turned Lok Sabha candidate has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, demanding an apology. He has also sent notices to Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
While the allegations have caused a war of words between party leaders of both AAP and BJP, members of the cricket fraternity have taken to Twitter to express their support for their former colleague, Gambhir.
Former cricketer and now cricket commentator took to to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women".
Another colleague of Gambhir, spinner Harbhajan Singh, also took to the platform to share his views on the incident. "I am shocked to note yesterday’s events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," he wrote.
The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”. It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Atishi, who is contesting her first election, had worked as an advisor in his education ministry.
Gambhir has strongly denied the allegation in strong terms and said would quit politics if the charge is proven. In a series of tweets, he told CM Arvind Kejriwal he “abhors his act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too his own colleague. And all this for winning elections?”
Gambhir also "declared" that he would withdraw his candidacy if allegations against him were proven.
Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 10, 2019
I am shocked to note yesterday’s events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2019
The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”. It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Atishi, who is contesting her first election, had worked as an advisor in his education ministry.
Gambhir has strongly denied the allegation in strong terms and said would quit politics if the charge is proven. In a series of tweets, he told CM Arvind Kejriwal he “abhors his act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too his own colleague. And all this for winning elections?”
Gambhir also "declared" that he would withdraw his candidacy if allegations against him were proven.
