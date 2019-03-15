Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep

Teacher : why was Rahul Gandhi sleeping in Parliament

Pappu : Madam kal puri raat Pogo par Chota Bheem aa rahe tha pic.twitter.com/uSGd0qHXdv — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) July 9, 2014

Hon'ble Union Minister Smriti Irani sleeping in Parliament during the debate. pic.twitter.com/jGWz60Vvwl — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 4, 2016

Tulsi so rahi hai Govardhan virani ji 😸 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 15, 2017

KARNATAKA Present CM @siddaramaiah ji is Sleeping with Party President Khadge ji also sleeping



Let NaamDaar people Sleeping.



You must vote for name of @narendramodi ji who working 18 hrs a Day



Vote 4 @BSYBJP ji for 24/7 Kaamdaar#NaavuModiJothe #VoteMaadi4BJP pic.twitter.com/D6Gp3Idqjl — ANIL 🇮🇳 #भारत_माता_की_जय (@AnilJ_Modi19) May 3, 2018

Welcome to Karnataka. The land of sleeping CMs!

First Deve Gowda.. Now his prodigy, Siddaramaiah :( pic.twitter.com/hnpyx0DeGw — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) February 19, 2015

Politicians probably have the most uninteresting jobs.Are discussions in the Parliament really boring or do they have very comfortable chairs there? Why is it that we often find politicians dozing at work?The first infamous politician who was regularly spotted napping in Parliament was HD Deve Gowda. It was a routine to see photos of him dozing off snugly on his seat. Since then we've seen everyone from the likes of President Pranab Mukherjee to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh catnapping on camera. The most recent ones to join the list are Rahul Gandhi and HRD Minister Smriti Irani.If you thought Indian politicians were the only ones to enjoy an afternoon siesta in the Parliament, you have to see these pictures.Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, Britain's ex-Finance Minister Gordon Brown and many others been found sleeping in Parliament! Here's a look at all the sleep deprived politicians who stretched, yawned, and enjoyed a quick nap at work.Famous for sleeping during Parliament sessions, here HD Deve Gowda can be seen sleeping during the President's joint address in Parliament.Rahul Gandhi may seem like an active PM contender today but back in theday, he too has had some lax moments. Photos of Gandhi sleeping in Parliament went viral on Twitter in 2014.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also caught napping on camera once.Smriti Irani and Kalraj Mishra dozed off once while the FM presented the budget. Iranin has , in fact dozed off on multiple occasions.After HD Deve Gowda’s ‘sleep-shots’, Siddaramaiah was found in deep slumber during a press conference in 2017. In fact, he too is a repeat offender in the sleep chamber.Former President and Congress strongman Pranab Mukherjee, Congress secretary Digvijay Singh and BJP leaer Santosh Gagwar have also been caught napping at inopportune moments on tape.Indian politicians are not the only ones that have been caught sleeping on tape. US President Donald Trump was caught on tape, allegedly sleeping during the G& Summit in Italy, though White House has denied that the Trump was asleep.A sleeping Ruth Bader Ginsberg, US Supreme Court Justice, created headlines when she slept through then US president Barack Obama's 2015 Union speech.Pope Benedict Benedict XVI was caught on tape at the age of 83, snoozing away during an outdoor Pontifical mass celebration in 2010 in Malta's Valetta.British former finance minister Gordon Brown and former PM Tony Blair have been memorialized with these sleepy photos.Here's a photo of former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, "attending" the plenary session at the Africa-South America Summit in Margarita Island on September 26, 2009.On World Sleep Day, here's remembering these brave sleep warriors who dared to catch some shut-eye, no matter how busy their schedule.