LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep

On World Sleep Day, here's remembering these brave sleep warriors who remembered to catch some shut-eye, no matter how busy their schedule.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
It's a hard day's work.
Loading...
Politicians probably have the most uninteresting jobs.

Are discussions in the Parliament really boring or do they have very comfortable chairs there? Why is it that we often find politicians dozing at work?

The first infamous politician who was regularly spotted napping in Parliament was HD Deve Gowda. It was a routine to see photos of him dozing off snugly on his seat. Since then we've seen everyone from the likes of President Pranab Mukherjee to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh catnapping on camera. The most recent ones to join the list are Rahul Gandhi and HRD Minister Smriti Irani.

If you thought Indian politicians were the only ones to enjoy an afternoon siesta in the Parliament, you have to see these pictures.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, Britain's ex-Finance Minister Gordon Brown and many others been found sleeping in Parliament! Here's a look at all the sleep deprived politicians who stretched, yawned, and enjoyed a quick nap at work.

Famous for sleeping during Parliament sessions, here HD Deve Gowda can be seen sleeping during the President's joint address in Parliament.

gowda

Rahul Gandhi may seem like an active PM contender today but back in theday, he too has had some lax moments. Photos of Gandhi sleeping in Parliament went viral on Twitter in 2014.




Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also caught napping on camera once.

man

Smriti Irani and Kalraj Mishra dozed off once while the FM presented the budget. Iranin has , in fact dozed off on multiple occasions.

smriti







After HD Deve Gowda’s ‘sleep-shots’, Siddaramaiah was found in deep slumber during a press conference in 2017. In fact, he too is a repeat offender in the sleep chamber.

siddu




cm




Former President and Congress strongman Pranab Mukherjee, Congress secretary Digvijay Singh and BJP leaer Santosh Gagwar have also been caught napping at inopportune moments on tape.

Indian politicians are not the only ones that have been caught sleeping on tape. US President Donald Trump was caught on tape, allegedly sleeping during the G& Summit in Italy, though White House has denied that the Trump was asleep.

trump

A sleeping Ruth Bader Ginsberg, US Supreme Court Justice, created headlines when she slept through then US president Barack Obama's 2015 Union speech.

ruth bader ginsburg

Pope Benedict Benedict XVI was caught on tape at the age of 83, snoozing away during an outdoor Pontifical mass celebration in 2010 in Malta's Valetta.

pope

British former finance minister Gordon Brown and former PM Tony Blair have been memorialized with these sleepy photos.

gordon brown

tony blair

Here's a photo of former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, "attending" the plenary session at the Africa-South America Summit in Margarita Island on September 26, 2009.

robert

On World Sleep Day, here's remembering these brave sleep warriors who dared to catch some shut-eye, no matter how busy their schedule.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram