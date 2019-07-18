Month After Sedition Case, Rapper Hard Kaur Joins Pro-Khalistan Movement, Backs 'Referendum 2020'

Rapper Hard Kaur may be courting another controversy, a month after she was booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.

Hard Kaur has been posting pro-Khalistan propaganda on her Instagram, and has reportedly joined the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs.

Sikhs for Justice was banned in India last week for alleged anti-national activities.

In her Instagram videos, she is seen posting captions supporting Sikhs for Justice's 'Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan' tee shirt. In the music to this song, traditional Sikh singer Tarsem Singh Moranwali praises slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In another more recent video, she's seen appealing to people to vote in the referendum in November.

Other than these individual posts, she has also tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used swear words to address them.

SFJ had started the online secessionist campaign, the ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’. The group's primary objective is to establish an 'independent and sovereign country' in Punjab. Punjab Police had registered 10 different cases against the SFJ and it's members, while the NIA is also probing the group in one case.

"In all 11 cases, investigators have found that the SFJ was providing money and logistical support to local terrorists in Punjab to carry out subversive activities," a senior MHA official told News18.