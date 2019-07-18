Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Month After Sedition Case, Rapper Hard Kaur Joins Pro-Khalistan Movement, Backs 'Referendum 2020'

The rapper has also tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used swear words to address them.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Month After Sedition Case, Rapper Hard Kaur Joins Pro-Khalistan Movement, Backs 'Referendum 2020'
Image Credits: Instagram/officialhardkaur.
Loading...

Rapper Hard Kaur may be courting another controversy, a month after she was booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.

Hard Kaur has been posting pro-Khalistan propaganda on her Instagram, and has reportedly joined the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs.

Sikhs for Justice was banned in India last week for alleged anti-national activities.

In her Instagram videos, she is seen posting captions supporting Sikhs for Justice's 'Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan' tee shirt. In the music to this song, traditional Sikh singer Tarsem Singh Moranwali praises slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In another more recent video, she's seen appealing to people to vote in the referendum in November.

Other than these individual posts, she has also tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used swear words to address them.

SFJ had started the online secessionist campaign, the ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’. The group's primary objective is to establish an 'independent and sovereign country' in Punjab. Punjab Police had registered 10 different cases against the SFJ and it's members, while the NIA is also probing the group in one case.

"In all 11 cases, investigators have found that the SFJ was providing money and logistical support to local terrorists in Punjab to carry out subversive activities," a senior MHA official told News18.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram