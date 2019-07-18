Month After Sedition Case, Rapper Hard Kaur Joins Pro-Khalistan Movement, Backs 'Referendum 2020'
The rapper has also tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used swear words to address them.
Image Credits: Instagram/officialhardkaur.
Rapper Hard Kaur may be courting another controversy, a month after she was booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.
Hard Kaur has been posting pro-Khalistan propaganda on her Instagram, and has reportedly joined the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs.
Sikhs for Justice was banned in India last week for alleged anti-national activities.
In her Instagram videos, she is seen posting captions supporting Sikhs for Justice's 'Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan' tee shirt. In the music to this song, traditional Sikh singer Tarsem Singh Moranwali praises slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
View this post on Instagram
21 GUN SALUTE TO THE HERO SANT SHAHEED BHINDRAWALE #captainamrindersingh @sukhbir_singh_badal TERE PYO LAYI SPECIAL GIFT @harsimrat_kaur_badal #khalistanzindabad #khalsa #hardkaur @the_bhindranwale @the.bhindranwale @indianexpress @thetimesofindia @sikh_update @sikhs_for_justice @sikhs.for.justice @sikhsforjustice @_the_bhindranwale @bhindranwale @sikhfederationuk @sikhmuscle @sikhyouthassociation @sikhplace @sikhforce_ @never.forget.1984_
In another more recent video, she's seen appealing to people to vote in the referendum in November.
Other than these individual posts, she has also tagged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used swear words to address them.
SFJ had started the online secessionist campaign, the ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’. The group's primary objective is to establish an 'independent and sovereign country' in Punjab. Punjab Police had registered 10 different cases against the SFJ and it's members, while the NIA is also probing the group in one case.
"In all 11 cases, investigators have found that the SFJ was providing money and logistical support to local terrorists in Punjab to carry out subversive activities," a senior MHA official told News18.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
- Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar Host Special Screening of Super 30 for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
- You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies
- 'What a Crackhead': Man Caught Smuggling Half-Kilo Cocaine Under Wig at Barcelona Airport
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav