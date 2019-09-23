Hard to Please? Marijuana Product Recalled After it Failed to Get Canadians High

An actual health hazard warning was released after a marijuana product couldn’t get Canadians high.

The product was sold at a Quebec cannabis distributor and it was mislabeled. This led to Health Canada to release an actual hazard warning.

Some customers received cannabis containing 12.2% THC while others received ‘Bayou Flower’ containing 6.36%. That would probably mean some people were getting 50% higher than others depending on what they were sent.

An Indian Express report said that around 16,818 units of the recalled product were sold, of which, fortunately only 245 units were mislabeled.

The official statement read, "To date, HEXO has received one complaint related to the recalled lot and Health Canada has not received any complaints related to the recalled lot."

Neither Health Canada nor HEXO have received any adverse reaction reports for the recalled cannabis product.

Apart from medicinal uses, Canada is the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to formally legalise cannabis for recreational purposes. The federal Cannabis Act came into effect on 17 October 2018 making Canada to formally legalise the cultivation, possession, acquisition and consumption of cannabis and its by-products. Canada is the first G7 and G20 nation to do so.

In response to popular opinion, the legislation to legalise cannabis for recreational use was passed by the House of Commons of Canada on 27 November 2017; it passed second reading in the Senate of Canada on 22 March 2018. On 18 June 2018, the House passed the bill with most, but not all, of the Senate's amendments. The Senate accepted this version of the Act the following day.

This legalization was brought in with regulation similar to that of alcohol in Canada, limiting home production, distribution, consumption areas and sale times.

