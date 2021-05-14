'Hardest Day of My Life': Mother Opens up about Her Cancer to Son in Gut-wrenching Post

Dr Nadia Chaudhari, a neuroscientist from Canada, left netizens heartbroken when she posted a heartfelt tweet for her son. Dr Nadia, an associate professor at Concordia University, was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in June 2020. She was quite active on social media all this while and often documented her experiences battling with the disease. Her recent tweet on breaking the news of her disease to her son and how she is losing the battle to cancer has gone viral.

Nadia took to Twitter and penned, “Today is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer.” She continued that her disease reached a point where she had to tell her son about it. She went through emotional turmoil and wished to be brave because she was about to break the news to her son in the afternoon. “Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him,” she added. Her note was accompanied by an adorable picture with her son standing on a rock and she sitting behind her, both posing for the camera.

Today Is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him. pic.twitter.com/PDgy8qbTIL— Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021

The post left the netizens overwhelmed and teary-eyed. People sent their prayers and strength to her and her son.

The following post, Nadia shared after the painful revelation. She tweeted her winsome photo expressing agony when her son hugged her. She revealed the moment was heartbreaking and they cried a lot. “And then healing began”. She wrote that her son is brave and bright and will be fine. Her words “And I will watch him grow from wherever I am,” were excruciating as she expressed her pain in words. Nadia admitted that it was the hardest day of her life and thanked people for extending support and showering love.

Nadia’s tweet attracted immense love from people. Her first post garnered around 514.9k likes while her latter tweet was liked by around 111.1k people.

Sending you so much love Nadia 💙 I wish all the moms in the world could loan you a little bit of our strength— Dr. Nikki Crowley (@nicoleacrowley) May 11, 2021

I was 5 when my parents had this talk with me, my father died from cancer a few months later. I don't remember the conversation - just the tears and how much I loved them. As a mother now, I can't imagine the strength it takes for that conversation. My heart goes out to you.— Dr. Michelle Failla, PhD 😷 (@faillaphd) May 11, 2021

This moment you described, yet brief in words, really touched me. It gave me pause. A long pause in a world full of movement.— Aaron the End o' Semester Bot (@algorhetor) May 11, 2021

You are very brave and an easy person to love,— bill day (@billday55) May 12, 2021

Nadia was overwhelmed by the response she received and initiated a fundraiser to support underrepresented scholars in her field. Taking the opportunity, she urged people to help her achieve her fundraising goal.

Keywords: woman battling cancer, woman’s tweet for son, viral post, Dr Nadia Chaudhari, Twitter post

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here