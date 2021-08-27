Hardik Pandya Flaunts Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch Worth Rs 5 Crore

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos of himself in a foreign location in a Rolls Royce. The youngster is seen sporting a tank top along with a hat and sunglasses. While the images might seem common since he frequently uploads photos of his lavish lifestyle, a quick swipe on the carousal leads to him flaunting a wristwatch. It is not just a regular luxury watch, but a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 that costs as much as Rs 5 crores.

According to GQ India, the watch sports 32 baguette-cut emeralds and is entirely forged in platinum. The 5711 has emeralds serving as hour markers and gets a self-winding automatic movement. While 5711 is a rare range, this particular emerald model is even rarer. Pandya now joins the club of celebrities like actor-comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Drake.

This is, however, not the first time that the all-rounder has flaunted his love for luxury watches. Back in 2019 Pandya was ruled out indefinitely from cricket owing to lower back surgery. Pandya had updated his eager fans through his social media channels about the successful surgery he underwent in London, United Kingdom, and that he was extremely grateful to his well-wishers. He was also optimistic to return to the grind in no time.

As soon as Pandya’s photos from the hospital went viral, there was a sea of fans and friends who wished for the all-rounder’s speedy recovery. However, several others noticed something unusual resting on the cricketer’s wrist, a sight perhaps rare for a hospital bed. What was it? A shiny wristwatch! Pandya was seen sporting in what seems like a Patek Philippe Nautilus.

The model seemed like the self-winding Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case) with a reference number 5980/1R and Caliber CH 28‑520 C. The watch also carries the chronograph and date complications.

