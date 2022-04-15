Hardik Pandya Greeted With Memes as Gujarat Titans Captain Makes Waves in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front when his side locked horns with Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night. Pandya smashed an impressive and unbeaten 87 (52), helping the new IPL 2022 franchise post a dominant total of 192/4 on the board. This was GT captain’s second consecutive fifty in the ongoing tournament as his Thursday night’s exploits have not only put him in the race for Orange Cap just below Jos Buttler but also powered Gujarat Titans to a clinical 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Adding cherry on top, Gujarat Titans are now the table toppers with 8 points meaning they have won 4 in 5 games.

Deservingly so, Pandya was appreciated by the cricket fraternity on social media as IPL watchers took the meme route.

Hardik Pandya in this IPL pic.twitter.com/BjCxhOins7— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 14, 2022

Hardik Pandya great going on back to back half century, great to see the captaincy knock 💪#GTvsRR #HardikPandya #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/wim9f3lLiw— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 14, 2022

Some words of genuine appreciation.

Hardik Pandya in #IPL2022:33(28)31(27)27(18)50*(42)87*(52) Taking over the captaincy, he has took all the responsibility with bat and ball for Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/5mwnEpkyGK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2022

What a knock by captain Hardik Pandya. An unbeaten 87 in 52 balls. A captain's knock by Hardik, stayed till the end for Gujarat Titans. pic.twitter.com/NtyjD3sIHi— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2022

Top class, proper batsman's innings from Hardik Pandya. He has become the life of this team.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2022

Vintage Hardik Pandya is back T20 World Cup coming home.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 14, 2022

Defending the 193-run target, Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets as Rajasthan were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler started the chase on a strong note with a quickfire fifty but after his departure on 54, the Royals failed to recover and lost wickets at regular intervals. Buttler’s 24-ball stay in the middle was laced with 3 sixes and 8 fours.

