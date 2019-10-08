Hardik Pandya Had a Cheeky Birthday Wish for Zaheer Khan But Not Everyone Liked it

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent lower back surgery in London, took a subtle dig while wishing veteran pacer Zaheer Khan on his 41st birthday on Monday.

Pandya recently grabbed eyeballs of the watch enthusiasts for donning a fancy (and important) timepiece to his surgery and was once again the centre of attention when he posted a video on his Twitter page - a clip that received a unanimous thumbs down from loyal Zaheer Khan fans.

While fans expected Pandya's tweet to depict Zak's heroics, instead, the video simply showed the all-rounder smacking one of the former Indian pacer's deliveries over the mid-wicket region.

Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here ❤️❤️ @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/XghW5UHlBy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 7, 2019

For those who do not follow cricket, Zaheer Khan was a key figure in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup as he bagged 21 wickets in the tournament.

In an illustrious career spanning 14 years, Zak bagged 311 wickets in 92 Tests and uprooted 282 wickets in the 200 ODIs he played for India in the blue jersey.

Naturally, the banter from Pandya's end wasn't taken lightly by the followers of cricket in India.

Despite being a bowler he has 53 gorgeous international sixes. He has smashed bowlers like Brett Lee , Shoaib Akhtar out of the park. He would have crushed your toe with an inswinging Yorker if u played him in his prime. He is a legend. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 7, 2019

Thanks Mr. Nobody. Here's your 20 sec of Fame. — Zaheer Khan (@Duggal_Shab) October 7, 2019

World cup jita dena kabhi tab Zaheer ko bolna — Bulla 2002 (@BullaDmello) October 7, 2019

Ahankaar tujhe le dobega mere bhai pandya...stay humble not foolish — Desi Woke (@desilazi) October 7, 2019

This is pure overconfidenceZak is the. Best — koushal Singh Negi (@koushalne) October 7, 2019

A Twitter user went ahead and shared a video clip of Zaheer Khan taking one of the then fastest bowlers of the world, Brett Lee, to town for a stunning, straight down-the-ground maximum.

ye video dekhle ek bar...Phir dobara wish karna pic.twitter.com/flSX14ZSfN — Anant Choudhary (@Choudharydws) October 7, 2019

Funnily enough, this isn't the first instance of a birthday wish that has managed to ruffle some feathers on the Indian Twitter.

Last year, Cricket Australia celebrated former Aussie bowler Damien Fleming's 48th with a post that left several Sachin fans fuming on the microblogging site Twitter.

The video showed the Aussie getting Sachin out clean bowled with an inswinger in an ODI in Perth during the 2000 Carlton & United Series.

Some @bowlologist gold from the man himself - happy birthday, Damien Fleming! pic.twitter.com/YcoYA8GNOD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2018

